‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Trailer Unleashes the Warrens’ Final Case

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first trailer for The Conjuring: Last Rites, the fourth and final entry in the core Conjuring series. Scheduled for release on September 5, the film marks the end of Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) Warren’s terrifying journey, at least in the main storyline.

Based on the Chilling Smurl Case

Like its predecessors, The Conjuring: Last Rites is inspired by one of the Warrens’ real-life paranormal investigations. This instalment revisits the infamous 1986 Smurl haunting, in which a Pennsylvania family claimed to have been terrorised by a demonic entity for more than a decade. In the The Conjuring: Last Rites trailer, Lorraine (Vera Farmiga) warns that “something’s different,” while Ed (Patrick Wilson) ominously states, “Once we start, there is no going back.”

A Familiar Creative Team Returns

Directed by Michael Chaves (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Nun II), the film brings back several key players from the franchise. James Wan, who launched the Conjuring universe, returns as executive producer. Ian Goldberg, Richard Naing, and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay. Joining the returning cast are Mia Tomlinson (The Lost Pirate Kingdom) and Ben Hardy (Bohemian Rhapsody), both new to the franchise and playing undisclosed roles.

Since its debut in 2013, the Conjuring franchise has grossed over $2 billion worldwide. The original film earned nearly $320 million on a $20 million budget, establishing a new standard for modern supernatural horror. The franchise has since grown to include several spin-offs, including Annabelle, The Nun, and The Curse of La Llorona.

Not the End of the Universe

While Last Rites concludes the mainline saga of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga’s Warrens, Warner Bros. has not confirmed it as the final chapter in the broader Conjuring Universe. With multiple successful spin-offs and an established cinematic world, more stories from the franchise may still be on the horizon.

The Conjuring: Last Rites hits theatres on September 5, with a wide release including IMAX screenings.