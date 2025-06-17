“We Were Liars” Hits Prime Video: E. Lockhart Teases Iconic Book Moments in New Series

E. Lockhart’s bestselling YA thriller We Were Liars is finally making its screen debut, and fans of the book can expect to see some of their favorite scenes brought vividly to life. The Amazon Prime Video series premieres June 18, and Lockhart (real name Emily Jenkins) promises it will be well worth the wait.

The emotionally charged psychological mystery, which became a TikTok favorite nearly a decade after its original 2014 release, follows Cadence Sinclair Eastman, a wealthy teenager grappling with trauma and memory loss following a summer accident. Set against the backdrop of her family’s private island in New England, the story unfolds through Cadence’s perspective as she slowly pieces together the haunting truth about what happened the summer before.

The eight-episode Amazon Prime Video series We Were Liars is helmed by showrunners and executive producers Julie Plec and Carina MacKenzie, both known for creating emotionally rich teen dramas (The Vampire Diaries, Roswell, New Mexico). After years in development limbo and multiple creative teams, Lockhart says Plec and MacKenzie finally brought the show to life in a way that felt right.







The series features a fresh-faced cast led by Emily Alyn Lind as Cadence, Esther McGregor as Mirren, Joseph Zada as Johnny, and Shubham Maheshwari as Gat. Their portrayals aim to capture the raw intensity and heartbreak of Lockhart’s original story while bringing new emotional depth through visual storytelling.

The E. Lockhart book adaptation remains faithful to the novel’s core themes: love, loss, memory, and privilege, but enhances them with vivid cinematography and haunting performances. For fans wondering whether the gut-wrenching twist at the end of the novel will remain, rest assured: this is not a story that pulls its punches.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prime Video (@primevideo)

As We Were Liars hits Amazon Prime Video on June 18, readers-turned-viewers can expect nostalgia, heartbreak, and revelations all over again. Whether you’re a longtime fan or a newcomer to the Sinclair family’s cursed summer, E. Lockhart says you’re in for a ride.