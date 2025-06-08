Wheel of Time Showrunner Slams Cancellation Decision, Hints at Revival: “This Story Deserves an Ending”

In a heartbreaking yet hopeful message, The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins has finally addressed the stunning cancellation of the hit fantasy series by Amazon Prime Video, leaving fans with more questions than answers, but also a flicker of hope.

Taking to Instagram, Rafe Judkins posted an emotional statement in response to the show’s abrupt end, revealing that even he doesn’t fully understand the reason behind Amazon Prime Video’s decision to pull the plug.

“I’ve been asked the same question many times the last week — why was The Wheel of Time cancelled? And the truth is, I don’t know,” he admitted.

The fantasy epic, based on Robert Jordan’s beloved book series and completed by author Brandon Sanderson, had built a loyal global following and enjoyed considerable streaming success, appearing in Nielsen’s Top 10 for nearly 20 weeks. The show featured strong performances from stars like Rosamund Pike and Josha Stradowski and had just hit its stride in season 3.







Rafe Judkins reflected on the journey, calling it “a devastating blow” after the sacrifices made by the cast and crew to faithfully adapt the long-form storytelling fans had come to love. “We made many sacrifices, both personal and creative, along the way to get to that ending, so coming up short feels like a devastating blow for all of us,” he wrote.

His sharpest criticism was reserved for the broader trend in streaming: shrinking episode counts, shorter seasons, and an obsession with fast subscriber gains. Rafe Judkins argued that these practices go against what makes television—and epic fantasy—so powerful: immersive, character-driven narratives told over time.

“It is an art form, much like epic fantasy, which at its very best, gives people a place to go and spend time with the characters that they love year after year,” he stated, adding that he still believes there are networks that understand the value of long-form storytelling.

In a nod to The Expanse—a show Amazon Prime Video saved from cancellation once before—Rafe Judkins hinted that The Wheel of Time might still find a second life. “It does happen,” he teased, raising fans’ hopes that another platform might step in to finish what Amazon started.

Meanwhile, author Brandon Sanderson also commented on the cancellation, calling it “a shame,” noting that while he had creative issues with the show, the fanbase deserved better than a cancellation after its strongest season.

For now, The Wheel of Time’s fate remains uncertain. But Judkins’s closing words captured the spirit of the saga: “Perhaps The Wheel of Time will do what the books have always managed to do—defy the traditional definitions of beginnings and ends.”