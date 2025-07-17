Connect with us

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival

In a significant victory for fantasy TV fans everywhere, the grassroots #SaveWOT campaign to rescue the canceled The Wheel of Time series has reached a stunning 200,000 petition signatures, underlining massive public support for the show’s continuation. The campaign, headquartered at SaveWOT.com, has become a rallying point for Wheel of Time enthusiasts worldwide since rumors of the show’s cancellation began circulating earlier this year. Rather than relying on traditional petition platforms like change.org, fans opted for a self-hosted site powered purely by passion, community, and word of mouth.

“We have worked so hard to get the message out to studios that this is a show that should be saved,” one campaign organizer said. “200,000 signatures on our petition is an incredible show of support, and it should show Sony, Amazon, and any interested studios that there’s a huge fan base desperate for more Wheel of Time.”



The milestone comes hot on the heels of WoTCon, a fan-driven convention celebrating all things Wheel of Time, where Sharon Gilham, the show’s costume designer and an outspoken SaveWOT supporter, was the guest of honor.

A Global Fan Movement With a Single Purpose

More than just a petition,  SaveWOT has become a vibrant and collaborative global campaign to rescue a beloved fantasy epic. The site and its supporters have launched an array of creative, community-driven efforts to raise awareness and pressure studios into renewing the series. These include:

Fan-funded billboards in major cities around the globe

A dramatic flyover protest near Culver City studios

Community livestream rewatch events

The Sew for WoT crafting challenge on Instagram

The whimsical WoT Idol song parody competition

Even choir performances outside studio offices to serenade executives

This isn’t just fandom—it’s fan activism, and it’s been entirely organic.

Amazon Prime Cancels “The Wheel of Time” After Three Seasons: What Went Wrong With the Epic Fantasy Series?

Studios on Watch

The campaign now has its sights set on reaching 250,000 signatures and continuing its creative outreach to Sony, Amazon, and other streaming studios. While there’s been no official word from Amazon Studios on a renewal, insiders believe that a surge of fan engagement at this level could tip the scales in favor of revival talks.

Meanwhile, the SaveWOT movement continues to grow, fueled by a shared love of Robert Jordan’s epic book series and the desire to see its television adaptation receive the full arc it deserves.


