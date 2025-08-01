Connect with us

Marvel’s “Eyes of Wakanda” Now Streaming on Disney+: A Bold New Chapter in Black Panther Lore

Marvel is diving deeper into the world of Wakanda with its latest animated series, Eyes of Wakanda, now officially streaming on Disney+ as of August 1, 2025. Produced by Proximity Media in partnership with Marvel Studios, this globe-trotting action-adventure serves as an epic expansion of the Black Panther cinematic universe, delivering a gripping tale that explores Wakanda’s secret past and its fearless warriors.

Directed by Black Panther veteran Todd Harris and executive produced by Ryan Coogler, Kevin Feige, and Brad Winderbaum, Eyes of Wakanda spans four action-packed episodes. It follows the Hatut Zeraze—an elite group of Wakandan warriors—as they travel across continents and centuries to reclaim stolen vibranium artifacts from enemies of the kingdom. The series is equal parts spy thriller, mythic legend, and historical epic, beautifully animated and loaded with fast-paced fight sequences.



The voice cast of Marvel’s Eyes of Wakanda streaming on Disney+ is an eclectic ensemble featuring supermodel Winnie Harlow, Black Lightning star Cress Williams, and Tony Award-winning actress Anika Noni Rose. Joining them are Patricia Belcher, Lynn Whitfield, Jona Xiao, and Steve Toussaint, bringing depth and gravitas to the characters who embody Wakanda’s legacy of guardianship and sacrifice.

While the Black Panther films focused mainly on T’Challa’s leadership and the royal court, Eyes of Wakanda zooms out to offer a fresh perspective: the boots-on-the-ground warriors who’ve protected the nation in secret for generations. This pivot to a historical narrative gives fans a more expansive look at Wakanda’s global reach and the deep cultural value of vibranium beyond its technological applications.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Marvel Studios (@marvelstudios)

The series also stands out for its unique animation style, which fuses traditional African art motifs with high-tech futurism—a visual continuation of the Afrofuturist aesthetic seen in Wakanda Forever. With Harris’ background as a storyboard artist on John Wick and Black Panther, the action scenes are choreographed with cinematic flair and brutal elegance.

In many ways, Eyes of Wakanda is Marvel’s answer to fans demanding richer backstories and more inclusive storytelling. It takes cues from What If…? but trades the multiverse chaos for focused historical drama, grounded in real-world parallels about colonialism, cultural preservation, and global responsibility.

With Eyes of Wakanda, Marvel successfully adds another layer to its ever-expanding universe—one that honors its past while setting up thrilling new pathways for future storytelling.


