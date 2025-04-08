Wes Anderson’s The Phoenician Scheme Promises a Stylized Storm of Surreal Drama and Star Power

Wes Anderson is back with The Phoenician Scheme, and from the looks of its freshly dropped trailer, he’s not holding back on the signature quirks, colour palettes, or cinematic eccentricities that have made his work beloved by fans and critics alike. Co-written with longtime collaborator Roman Coppola, the film marks Anderson’s first post-Asteroid City project — a hard act to follow, considering it was one of the most acclaimed films of 2023.

So what’s The Phoenician Scheme all about? Honestly, no one’s entirely sure yet — and that’s part of the charm. The trailer teases a cryptic and theatrical tale centred on a father-daughter duo, with an undercurrent of violence and surreal political gamesmanship. One voiceover sums it up perfectly (or not at all): “Today, tonight, and tomorrow, we’ll rendezvous with every titan and pretend we agree what we already agree, but, in fact, we don’t, we can’t.” Classic Anderson: lyrical, perplexing, and oddly profound.

A Dream Ensemble — With Surprises

As always, Wes Anderson has called upon his go-to acting troupe, but with a few surprises thrown in. Leading the film is Benicio Del Toro as the enigmatic Zsa-zsa Korda, who is, per reports, intended to appear in every single shot — a bold move Anderson once hinted at in an interview with Le Monde. While the trailer doesn’t quite confirm that level of screen dominance, Benicio Del Toro’s presence is clearly central.

Playing Korda’s nun daughter is Mia Threapleton, daughter of Kate Winslet, making her Anderson debut in what promises to be a career-defining role. Another unexpected addition is Michael Cera, rocking a bold moustache as Bjorn Lund alongside fellow first-timer Riz Ahmed.

Of course, many familiar faces are back. The star-studded lineup includes Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Bryan Cranston, Mathieu Amalric, Jeffrey Wright, Richard Ayoade, and Benedict Cumberbatch — a veritable parade of Wes Anderson alumni. In a testament to the film’s stacked cast, Scarlett Johansson doesn’t even crack the top six in billing, a rare occurrence for the global star.

What’s the “Scheme”?

Details are scarce, but the title The Phoenician Scheme hints at historical intrigue, layered metaphors, and probably a fair share of elegant deception. Anderson’s known for turning abstract premises into emotionally resonant stories, and fans are already speculating about political allegory, spiritual crisis, and generational conflict — all delivered with pastel symmetry and deadpan dialogue.

When to Watch

The Phoenician Scheme hits theatres on May 30, 2025, just after Memorial Day weekend. That’s a full month before Scarlett Johansson appears again in the mainstream juggernaut Jurassic World Rebirth, giving indie film lovers a chance to see her in a more stylized, cerebral role first.

With Wes Anderson’s meticulous visual storytelling, an ensemble of elite and unexpected actors, and a trailer that leaves more questions than answers, The Phoenician Scheme is shaping up to be one of the most anticipated releases of the year.