Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Surreal Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Surreal Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’

Dark Comedy

Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Surreal Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’

Screen Plunge
Published on

The celebrated creative partnership between Yorgos Lanthimos and Emma Stone continues to deliver cinematic surprises. Their latest film, Bugonia, has just dropped its second trailer, teasing a surreal, darkly comic blend of sci-fi paranoia and social satire that has already captivated audiences following its Venice Film Festival premiere.

Set for a limited release on October 24 before expanding nationwide on Halloween (October 31), the film sees Stone stepping into one of her most bizarre roles yet — a high-powered CEO abducted by two conspiracy-obsessed men who believe she’s an alien bent on destroying Earth.

The film reunites the Oscar-winning star and her Poor Things director, fresh off their triumph earlier this year, with Focus Features once again backing the project.



A Twisted Tale of Paranoia and Power

Written by Will Tracy (The Menu), Bugonia is an English-language remake of South Korean filmmaker Jang Joon-hwan’s cult classic Save the Green Planet!. In the story, Stone’s character Michelle Fuller is kidnapped by Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog) and newcomer Aidan Delbis, who are convinced she’s a cosmic infiltrator responsible for humanity’s downfall.

In true Lanthimos fashion, the film mixes absurd humor, brutal tension, and uncanny visual style. The newly released trailer showcases flashes of corporate boardrooms, forest hideouts, and unnerving interrogation scenes — all wrapped in a surreal pastel palette that feels equal parts The Lobster and Poor Things.

Yorgos Lanthimos Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’

Yorgos Lanthimos Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’

The supporting cast includes Alicia Silverstone, Stavros Halkias, and Aidan Delbis, with production credits from Lanthimos’ frequent collaborators Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe (Element Pictures), as well as Ari Aster, Lars Knudsen, Miky Lee, and Jerry Kyoungboum Ko.

Early Buzz and Awards Potential

Premiering at the Venice Film Festival, Bugonia drew immediate attention for its audacious tone and performances. Critics praised Stone’s ability to oscillate between corporate cool and alien detachment, while Plemons’ paranoid intensity adds emotional depth to what might otherwise be a farce.

Though reactions were mixed — some calling it “Lanthimos’ strangest yet” — audiences largely agreed it’s a bold, provocative satire about fear, misinformation, and the absurdity of modern belief systems.

Given the team’s Oscar-winning success with Poor Things, industry watchers already predict Bugonia could be a strong contender for the upcoming awards season.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bugonia (@bugoniafilm)

A Halloween Treat for Fans of the Weird

With Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos once again blurs the lines between genre and allegory, turning a science fiction premise into a mirror for human paranoia. As Focus Features prepares for its Halloween rollout, the buzz suggests another visually stunning, thematically daring addition to the Lanthimos canon — one that asks whether the real aliens might be the ones in power all along.

  • Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Surreal Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’
  • Yorgos Lanthimos Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’
  • Emma Stone and Yorgos Lanthimos Reunite for Surreal Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’
  • Yorgos Lanthimos Sci-Fi Satire ‘Bugonia’

Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Dark Comedy

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reunite at ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ Premiere — Affleck Says She Was “Born to Play” the Role
By October 7, 2025
Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange

Trump Floats Pardons for Diddy and Ghislaine Maxwell in Baffling Oval Office Exchange
By October 7, 2025
Jennifer Lawrence and Robert Pattison Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller

Jennifer Lawrence Stuns in the First Trailer for Die My Love, Lynne Ramsay’s New Psychological Thriller
By October 7, 2025
Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’ Bennie Safidie

Dwayne Johnson Responds to “The Smashing Machine” Flop: ‘You Can’t Control Box Office Results’
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design

Mattel Partners with OpenAI to Test Sora 2, the Next-Gen AI Video Model Revolutionizing Toy Design
By October 7, 2025
Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU

Tom Holland and Robert Downey Jr. Reunite for ‘BERO x Happy Coffee’ Collab — A Marvelous Crossover Beyond the MCU
By October 7, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD

OpenAI Strikes Multi-Billion Dollar Chip Partnership with AMD
By October 6, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal

Skylark Labs and ideaForge Announce $35M Multi-Year Drone Deal
By October 1, 2025
Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage Snapchat+ Storage Charge Plan

Snapchat to Charge Users for Memories Storage
By October 2, 2025
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’

Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning’ Set to Expose Facebook in 2026 Sequel to ‘The Social Network’
By September 29, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Soul Chef – Feasts From The North East
By August 17, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Jane Goodall Dies at 91 The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees

Jane Goodall Dies at 91: The Scientist Who Revolutionized Our Understanding of Chimpanzees
By October 2, 2025
Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere Mounjaro Weight Loss Breast The Paper

Meghan Trainor Stuns With Dramatic Body Transformation at LA Premiere
By August 29, 2025
Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence Ozempic Ro

Serena Williams’ GLP-1 Weight Loss Drug Deal Sparks Debate on Body Image and Celebrity Influence
By August 27, 2025
Mike Tyson vs Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026 What We Know So Far

Boxing

Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Fight Announced for 2026: What We Know So Far
Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign

Mobile Phones

Dua Lipa Partners with Apple to Spotlight Radical Optimism Tour in Stunning “Shot on iPhone 17 Pro” Campaign
Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS

Food

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor Teams Up with McDonald’s India to Launch 100% Vegetarian Protein PLUS
To Top
Loading...