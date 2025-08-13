Daniel Day-Lewis Returns After Eight Years in Retirement with Powerful New Drama ‘Anemone’

Connect with us

Eight years after he stunned Hollywood with his retirement announcement, three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis is stepping back into the spotlight. His new film, Anemone, will have its world premiere at the 2025 New York Film Festival before opening in limited release on October 3. The project marks a deeply personal collaboration — directed by Day-Lewis’ son Ronan Day-Lewis in his feature debut, and co-written by father and son.

Produced by Focus Features, Anemone is already stirring awards buzz. Described as “an absorbing family drama,” the story unfolds in Northern England, where a middle-aged man (played by Sean Bean) leaves his suburban life to reconnect with his estranged hermit brother ( Daniel Day-Lewis). Bound by a haunting and violent past, the two men share a tense but tender relationship shaped by decades-old trauma.



The film promises both intimate detail and sweeping emotional scope, with cinematography by Ben Fordesman capturing the moody landscapes and emotional undercurrents. Supporting performances from Samantha Morton and Samuel Bottomley round out the cast, adding further weight to the film’s emotional gravitas.

This marks Daniel Day-Lewis’ first role since 2017’s Phantom Thread, after which he declared he would “no longer be working as an actor,” citing a deeply personal need to step away. In a rare statement at the time, he admitted the decision was final, saying: “I need to believe in the value of what I’m doing. The work can seem vital, irresistible even — but lately, it isn’t.”

Now, with Anemone, Daniel Day-Lewis appears to have found a project worthy of breaking his silence. That the script was co-written with his son Ronan Day-Lewis only heightens the emotional stakes. As a father-son creative venture, the film mirrors its onscreen exploration of fractured family bonds, forgiveness, and legacy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anemone (@anemonemovie)

Industry insiders are already speculating about the film’s Oscar chances. With Daniel Day-Lewis’ track record — six nominations, three wins (My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood, Lincoln) — awards season momentum seems inevitable. Sean Bean’s casting as the other lead also raises excitement, marking one of the most significant roles of his career.

The Anemone premiere is set for September 26 at NYFF, with a national rollout following shortly after. Whether the film becomes another awards triumph for Day-Lewis or remains a singular artistic return, it’s clear his re-emergence is one of 2025’s most significant cinematic events.

If Phantom Thread felt like a graceful curtain call, Anemone is the dramatic encore no one saw coming — and, perhaps, one only Daniel Day-Lewis could deliver.


