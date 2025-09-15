Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson Belt Out Neil Diamond Classics in Song Sung Blue Trailer

Focus Features has unveiled the first trailer for Song Sung Blue, a heartfelt musical drama starring Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson as a married couple turned Neil Diamond tribute act. The film, directed and written by Craig Brewer (Hustle & Flow), is set for a nationwide release on December 25, 2025—making it one of the most anticipated holiday releases of the year.

A True Story with a Rock ‘n’ Roll Twist

Song Sung Blue is inspired by Greg Kohs’ 2008 documentary of the same name, chronicling the lives of Milwaukee musicians Mike and Claire Sardina. Known to their fans as Lightning & Thunder, the couple struggled financially but found community and fame performing Neil Diamond classics. The film borrows its title from Diamond’s 1972 hit, capturing both the couple’s highs and heartbreaking lows as they turned adversity into artistry.

A-List Cast with Music at Its Core

Hugh Jackman, already beloved for his musical roles in Les Misérables and The Greatest Showman, returns to his singing roots. His co-star, Hudson, brings charisma and musical flair of her own, adding depth to the couple’s emotional journey.

They are joined by a strong supporting cast:

Michael Imperioli ( The Sopranos )

Ella Anderson ( The Boss )

King Princess (musician and actor)

Mustafa Shakir ( Luke Cage )

Hudson Hensley

Fisher Stevens

Jim Belushi

This ensemble promises both dramatic weight and musical authenticity, bridging the gap between stage performance and intimate storytelling.

The Creative Force Behind the Film

Craig Brewer not only directed but also penned the screenplay, continuing his tradition of exploring the intersection of music, identity, and struggle. Producers John Davis and John Fox (Davis Entertainment) back the project, alongside executive producers Erika Hampson and Greg Kohs.

The combination of Brewer’s gritty, soulful style and Neil Diamond’s iconic catalog is expected to create an emotional cinematic experience that resonates with fans of both music biopics and character-driven dramas.

Why Song Sung Blue is Generating Buzz

Hugh Jackman recently delivered a blockbuster turn in Deadpool and Wolverine, but Song Sung Blue marks a return to his passion for musical storytelling. Kate Hudson, fresh off her hit Netflix comedy series Running Point, adds range by stepping into this emotionally charged role.

With themes of resilience, love, and the power of music, Song Sung Blue is primed to strike a chord with audiences during the holiday season—a time when feel-good yet bittersweet stories often thrive at the box office.

Song Sung Blue will hit theaters nationwide on December 25, 2025, bringing Neil Diamond’s timeless songs back into the cultural spotlight.