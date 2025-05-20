Margaret Qualley Dives into Cult Chaos in Ethan Coen’s Twisted Comedy ‘Honey Don’t!’

Ethan Coen returns to the director’s chair with Honey Don’t!, a darkly comic mystery set against the sun-scorched backdrop of Bakersfield, California. Starring Margaret Qualley as a razor-sharp private investigator unravelling a series of deaths tied to a strange religious group, the film marks Coen’s second solo feature and a bold follow-up to Drive-Away Dolls.

Co-written with longtime collaborator Tricia Cooke, Honey Don’t! follows Honey O’Donahue, a small-town sleuth whose investigation leads her deep into the shadows of a mysterious church. Margaret Qualley, known for her intense performances and comedic timing, leads an ensemble cast that includes Chris Evans as a charismatic cult leader and Aubrey Plaza as a cryptic, possibly dangerous figure.

The film also features Charlie Day, Billy Eichner, Talia Ryder, and Lena Hall, with appearances from Gabby Beans, Don Swayze, and Lera Abova. Though set in California, production took place in New Mexico, capturing the arid surrealism that Ethan Coen films often thrive in.







Margaret Qualley has been vocal about her enthusiasm for working with Ethan Coen and Tricia Cooke again. Honey Don’t! is set to premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival before hitting theatres on August 22, distributed by Focus Features. The film is produced by Coen, Cooke, Robert Graf, Tim Bevan, and Eric Fellner.

The release also stokes curiosity about a potential reunion between Ethan and his brother Joel Coen. The legendary filmmaking duo, known for classics like Fargo, The Big Lebowski, and No Country for Old Men, have worked separately in recent years. Joel debuted solo with The Tragedy of Macbeth in 2021, while Ethan has pursued more offbeat, comedic ventures.

In a recent interview, Ethan Coen hinted that a reunion might be in the works. “We’re writing something,” he said. “After 30 years, making movies became more of a job than an adventure. But none of the decisions were ever definitive. We might make another movie.”

Honey Don’t! Blends Ethan Coen’s trademark eccentricity with biting satire and genre subversion. The trailer teases a world of oddball characters, cryptic clues, and comic menace—all orbiting around Qualley’s energetic lead performance. Chris Evans’ casting as a cult leader offers a bold departure from his usual heroic persona, while Plaza’s unpredictable presence suggests another standout turn.

With its mix of sharp writing, bold performances, and Coen’s distinctive visual storytelling, Honey Don’t! could be one of the year’s most talked-about films. It’s a love letter to weird Americana—and a signal that Ethan Coen, solo or not, is far from done making movies that surprise us.