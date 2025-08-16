Joe Keery May Join the MCU as Harry Osborn in Spider-Man: Brand New Day

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may finally be ready to introduce Harry Osborn—and rumors suggest Stranger Things star Joe Keery could bring the iconic character to life in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The upcoming film, currently shooting in Glasgow, has been shrouded in secrecy, but recent buzz from the set has reignited speculation about who might step into one of Marvel’s most notorious family legacies.

For fans of the Spider-Man franchise, Harry Osborn is synonymous with heartbreak, betrayal, and the looming shadow of the Green Goblin. As Norman Osborn’s son, Harry has historically transformed into the Goblin himself after discovering Peter Parker’s secret identity. While the MCU has carefully avoided referencing Oscorp, Norman, or Harry thus far, Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be the perfect opportunity to expand Spider-Man’s world with new villains and allies.







Why Joe Keery as Harry Osborn Makes Sense

Best known for his role as fan-favorite Steve Harrington in Netflix’s Stranger Things, Joe Keery has become a breakout star with the charisma to play a beloved character—and the emotional range to tackle a tragic one. Harry Osborn’s arc has always been central to Spider-Man’s story, from James Franco’s conflicted portrayal in Sam Raimi’s trilogy to Dane DeHaan’s darker turn in The Amazing Spider-Man 2. Joe Keery, with his mix of charm and intensity, could be Marvel’s fresh take on the role.

Although Willem Dafoe’s Norman Osborn appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the film clarified that Oscorp and its legacy do not yet exist in the MCU. This leaves room for Marvel to reintroduce the Osborn family in a brand-new way. Some fans even speculate that a mysterious phone call in Ant-Man and the Wasp may have secretly referenced Norman Osborn years ago, hinting at a slow build-up.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Spider-Man: Brand New Day takes place after Doctor Strange’s memory-erasing spell in No Way Home. The film is rumored to feature not only Harry Osborn but also Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk—this time reverting to his savage form—as well as Jon Bernthal’s highly anticipated return as Frank Castle/The Punisher.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has teased that the film will highlight Spider-Man’s interactions with more street-level heroes, paying homage to the character’s comic book roots. If Harry Osborn does debut, it could mark a pivotal shift in Peter Parker’s journey, potentially setting up a Green Goblin storyline for future MCU phases.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated for release in July 2026, just weeks before Tom Holland shares the screen with Bernthal again in The Odyssey. With two massive Marvel projects hitting theaters back-to-back, the summer of 2026 looks set to be dominated by Spider-Man hype.

For now, Joe Keery’s involvement in Spider-Man: Brand New Day remains unconfirmed, but the possibility of him stepping into the Osborn role has fans buzzing. If true, it could be one of Marvel’s boldest and most exciting casting choices yet.