Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, is facing headlines long before it hits theaters — not for its story, but for behind-the-scenes drama. According to multiple reports, two major stars of the film had a “blow-up” during production that was so intense it forced script changes.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is slated for release on December 18, 2026, with the sequel Avengers: Secret Wars following a year later. But even before the films wrap production, reports of on-set tension are making waves.







What Happened on Set?

On The Hot Mic podcast, entertainment insider Jeff Sneider hinted at dysfunction, comparing the tensions on the Avengers: Doomsday set to the infamous clashes that plagued the Fast & Furious franchise. “There’s a lot of testosterone and a lot of ego on that set,” Jeff Sneider said. “A lot of people who think they know the best way. In the end, there’s only one person’s way that matters, and that’s Robert Downey Jr.”

Jeff Sneider’s co-host, John Rocha, added more detail, revealing that a joke crossed the line and sparked the feud. “Apparently, a comment was made in jest that was a bit too familiar,” Rocha explained. “One of the actors got really upset about it, confronted the other actor … and that caused a big rift and battle.”

The exchange reportedly became heated enough that Marvel considered rewriting or removing certain scenes involving both stars to avoid further conflict.

Marvel Steps In

Insiders claim that Marvel executives, alongside the Russo Brothers, intervened to smooth things over. Apologies were exchanged, and according to John Rocha, “there’s been no other incident between those two actors that I have heard.”

Still, the fallout underscores the high-pressure environment of producing one of the MCU’s biggest ensemble films to date. With a sprawling cast of A-list talent, the balance of personalities on set is as delicate as the fate of the multiverse itself.

Fan Speculation Runs Wild

Marvel has kept the identities of the feuding actors under wraps, but fans online have already started guessing who the “two outspoken stars” might be. Given the star-studded lineup — rumored to include both long-standing MCU veterans and high-profile newcomers — speculation is only adding to the film’s buzz.

While on-set conflicts are not unusual in Hollywood, the incident highlights the massive expectations surrounding Avengers: Doomsday. As the first Avengers movie since Endgame to be helmed by the Russo Brothers, the project is under intense scrutiny from fans, critics, and industry insiders alike.

For now, production is moving forward, and the drama seems to have cooled. But with nearly a year and a half of filming and post-production left, Marvel may be bracing for more behind-the-scenes challenges as it builds toward the epic Secret Wars finale.

One thing is sure: if the on-screen battles are as fiery as the off-screen ones, Avengers: Doomsday could be the most explosive Marvel movie yet.