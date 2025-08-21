Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars

Avengers Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars Robert Downey Jr. Russo Brothers Secret Wars

E! News

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars

Screen Plunge
Published on

Marvel Studios’ highly anticipated blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, is facing headlines long before it hits theaters — not for its story, but for behind-the-scenes drama. According to multiple reports, two major stars of the film had a “blow-up” during production that was so intense it forced script changes.

The latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, is slated for release on December 18, 2026, with the sequel Avengers: Secret Wars following a year later. But even before the films wrap production, reports of on-set tension are making waves.



What Happened on Set?

On The Hot Mic podcast, entertainment insider Jeff Sneider hinted at dysfunction, comparing the tensions on the Avengers: Doomsday set to the infamous clashes that plagued the Fast & Furious franchise. “There’s a lot of testosterone and a lot of ego on that set,” Jeff Sneider said. “A lot of people who think they know the best way. In the end, there’s only one person’s way that matters, and that’s Robert Downey Jr.”

Jeff Sneider’s co-host, John Rocha, added more detail, revealing that a joke crossed the line and sparked the feud. “Apparently, a comment was made in jest that was a bit too familiar,” Rocha explained. “One of the actors got really upset about it, confronted the other actor … and that caused a big rift and battle.”

The exchange reportedly became heated enough that Marvel considered rewriting or removing certain scenes involving both stars to avoid further conflict.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kristian Harloff (@kristianharloff)

Marvel Steps In

Insiders claim that Marvel executives, alongside the Russo Brothers, intervened to smooth things over. Apologies were exchanged, and according to John Rocha, “there’s been no other incident between those two actors that I have heard.”

Still, the fallout underscores the high-pressure environment of producing one of the MCU’s biggest ensemble films to date. With a sprawling cast of A-list talent, the balance of personalities on set is as delicate as the fate of the multiverse itself.

James Gunn Says He Wrote the MCU’s Infinity Stone Lore in Just Three Minutes: “No One Had a Plan”

Fan Speculation Runs Wild

Marvel has kept the identities of the feuding actors under wraps, but fans online have already started guessing who the “two outspoken stars” might be. Given the star-studded lineup — rumored to include both long-standing MCU veterans and high-profile newcomers — speculation is only adding to the film’s buzz.

While on-set conflicts are not unusual in Hollywood, the incident highlights the massive expectations surrounding Avengers: Doomsday. As the first Avengers movie since Endgame to be helmed by the Russo Brothers, the project is under intense scrutiny from fans, critics, and industry insiders alike.

For now, production is moving forward, and the drama seems to have cooled. But with nearly a year and a half of filming and post-production left, Marvel may be bracing for more behind-the-scenes challenges as it builds toward the epic Secret Wars finale.

One thing is sure: if the on-screen battles are as fiery as the off-screen ones, Avengers: Doomsday could be the most explosive Marvel movie yet.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
Avengers Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars Robert Downey Jr. Russo Brothers Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars
By August 21, 2025
Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation Leen sayed Extrotion

Boxing Star Devin Haney Sues Daughter’s Mother, Alleging Extortion and Defamation
By August 21, 2025
Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War HBO George Kay

Dominic West & Sienna Miller Lead HBO and Sky’s Explosive Legal Thriller War
By August 21, 2025
Avengers Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars Robert Downey Jr. Russo Brothers Secret Wars

Avengers: Doomsday Reportedly Rocked by Heated On-Set Feud Between Two Stars
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger

Gordon Ramsay Opens First Restaurant in India With Beef-Free Street Burger
By August 21, 2025
Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts Brian Cornell Michael Fiddelke DEI

Target CEO Steps Down as Sales Slump and DEI Backlash Mounts
By August 21, 2025
Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon

Drake Launches Official Merch Warehouse on Amazon
By August 21, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Launch Event 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025

Google Pixel 10 Launch Event: 8 Biggest Announcements from Made by Google 2025
By August 21, 2025
Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion

Foxconn Invests $30M in Robocore to Drive Medical & Elderly Care Robotics Expansion
By August 20, 2025
Call of Duty Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More Treyarch and Raven Software Gamescom 2025

Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 – Release Date, Beta, Story, Cast & More
By August 20, 2025
Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems

Facebook Faces Thursday Morning Outage Across the U.S. – Users Report Login and Posting Problems
By August 14, 2025
Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears

Senators Demand Instagram Scrap New Map Feature Over Child Safety Fears
By August 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome

Japanese Scientists Use CRISPR to Remove Extra Chromosome Linked to Down Syndrome
By August 21, 2025
Man Hospitalized with 'Bromism' After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice

Man Hospitalized with ‘Bromism’ After Following ChatGPT’s Dangerous Dietary Advice
By August 13, 2025
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Rebel Foods' Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices Rebel Foods

Food

Rebel Foods’ Sweet Truth Launches National Cheesecake Campaign With ₹99 Slices
Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers

Advertising

Sydney Sweeney’s New American Eagle Campaign Is Comfy, Confident, and Unapologetically Hers
10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android

iGaming

10 Best Casino Apps in Canada – Top Canadian Mobile Casinos for iOS & Android
To Top
Loading...