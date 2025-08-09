Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

E! News

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Screen Plunge
Published on

Marvel fans can rejoice—Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially in production. Tom Holland, returning for his fourth solo outing as the beloved wall-crawler, marked the occasion with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. The shots show Holland suited up in a brand-new Spidey costume, standing atop a military-style vehicle with a stunt harness attached.

His caption? Short and sweet: “Spider-Man Brand New Day 1.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

A Classic Suit with a Modern Twist

The new Spider-Man suit, unveiled just days before Tom Holland’s post, leans into a more classic Marvel Comics aesthetic—reminiscent of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions. This nod to Spider-Man’s cinematic history has fans buzzing, with many noting the subtle blend of nostalgia and fresh design updates.

Tom Holland’s New Spidey Suit Teased for Brand New Day

In a teaser clip, Holland, in full costume, playfully asked, “We ready?” The answer from the Marvel fandom is a resounding yes.



Marvel’s Hulk Joins the Web of Heroes

In a surprise announcement, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk for Brand New Day. This marks his first MCU appearance since 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While plot details are tightly under wraps, Ruffalo’s presence teases a possible epic crossover between Spider-Man and the Hulk—a pairing fans haven’t seen on the big screen.

Villains and Anti-Heroes Return

The film is also bringing back familiar foes and fan-favorite antiheroes. Michael Mando returns as Scorpion, last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Jon Bernthal reprises his role as The Punisher, promising a grittier edge to the film’s tone.

And in one of the most exciting casting reveals, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins the MCU in an undisclosed role—fueling speculation she could portray a key Marvel Comics character.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Movies (@fuckinggoodmovies)

Behind the Camera

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Writing duties return to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the duo behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This film will serve as the much-anticipated follow-up to No Way Home, which ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker’s identity. Fans can expect a fresh chapter in Peter’s life—one with new allies, old enemies, and high-stakes adventures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Spider-Man 4) is set to hit theaters July 31, 2026. With a nostalgic suit, powerhouse cast, and a director with proven Marvel chops, this could be the most ambitious Spider-Man film yet. And with Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, it’s a powerhouse. 


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Frontier Airlines CEO Issues Blunt Warning That Could Change US Domestic Travel

Frontier Airlines CEO Issues Blunt Warning That Could Change U.S. Travel
By August 9, 2025
Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast
By August 9, 2025
Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast
By August 9, 2025
Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Teaser Drops: A Fiery Debut for Aaishvary Thackeray

Anurag Kashyap’s Nishaanchi Teaser Drops: A Fiery Debut for Aaishvary Thackeray
By August 9, 2025
Beyoncé Rides Off in Style With Final Levi’s Drop — Is a Rock Era Next? Beyonce Cowboy Carter Denim

Beyoncé Rides Off in Style With Final Levi’s Drop — Is a Rock Era Next?
By August 8, 2025
Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses

Zoho Launches Singapore Edition of Zoho Books to Simplify GST Compliance and E-Invoicing for Businesses
By August 6, 2025
Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh

Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Boosts Rural Development with Project SHINE Initiatives in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh
By August 6, 2025
Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation

Beyond Key Joins Databricks Partner Ecosystem to Supercharge Data and AI Innovation
By August 6, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect
By August 8, 2025
Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter

Eminem Laughs Off ‘Fortnite Guy’ Label in Viral Fan Encounter
By August 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed Nico Hulkenberg

Formula 1

Audi Takes Full Control of Sauber as Formula 1 Transformation Gains Speed
To Top
Loading...