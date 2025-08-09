Spider-Man: Brand New Day – Tom Holland Reveals New Suit, Hulk Crossover & Star-Studded Cast

Marvel fans can rejoice—Spider-Man: Brand New Day is officially in production. Tom Holland, returning for his fourth solo outing as the beloved wall-crawler, marked the occasion with exclusive behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. The shots show Holland suited up in a brand-new Spidey costume, standing atop a military-style vehicle with a stunt harness attached.

His caption? Short and sweet: “Spider-Man Brand New Day 1.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

A Classic Suit with a Modern Twist

The new Spider-Man suit, unveiled just days before Tom Holland’s post, leans into a more classic Marvel Comics aesthetic—reminiscent of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions. This nod to Spider-Man’s cinematic history has fans buzzing, with many noting the subtle blend of nostalgia and fresh design updates.

In a teaser clip, Holland, in full costume, playfully asked, “We ready?” The answer from the Marvel fandom is a resounding yes.







Marvel’s Hulk Joins the Web of Heroes

In a surprise announcement, Mark Ruffalo will reprise his role as Bruce Banner/The Hulk for Brand New Day. This marks his first MCU appearance since 2022’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. While plot details are tightly under wraps, Ruffalo’s presence teases a possible epic crossover between Spider-Man and the Hulk—a pairing fans haven’t seen on the big screen.

Villains and Anti-Heroes Return

The film is also bringing back familiar foes and fan-favorite antiheroes. Michael Mando returns as Scorpion, last seen in Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Jon Bernthal reprises his role as The Punisher, promising a grittier edge to the film’s tone.

And in one of the most exciting casting reveals, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink joins the MCU in an undisclosed role—fueling speculation she could portray a key Marvel Comics character.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Movies (@fuckinggoodmovies)

Behind the Camera

Brand New Day is directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, known for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Writing duties return to Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, the duo behind Spider-Man: No Way Home.

This film will serve as the much-anticipated follow-up to No Way Home, which ended with the world forgetting Peter Parker’s identity. Fans can expect a fresh chapter in Peter’s life—one with new allies, old enemies, and high-stakes adventures.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Spider-Man 4) is set to hit theaters July 31, 2026. With a nostalgic suit, powerhouse cast, and a director with proven Marvel chops, this could be the most ambitious Spider-Man film yet. And with Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher and Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, it’s a powerhouse.