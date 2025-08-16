Connect with us

Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2

Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2

Charlie Cox Hints Daredevil: Born Again Could End After Season 2

Is Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again nearing its end sooner than expected? Charlie Cox, who has embodied Matt Murdock/Daredevil since 2015, may have accidentally revealed that the Disney+ series will conclude after its upcoming second season.

The Daredevil series, which premiered in March 2025 as part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5 slate, serves as a continuation of Netflix’s beloved Daredevil show. Alongside Cox, fan favorites Vincent D’Onofrio (Wilson Fisk/Kingpin) and Jon Bernthal (Frank Castle/The Punisher) returned, drawing praise from longtime Marvel fans.

A second season is already confirmed and is slated to debut in March 2026 under Phase 6 of the MCU. But recent remarks from Charlie Cox have raised eyebrows and fueled speculation about the show’s long-term future.



Did Cox Call Season 2 the “Final Season”?

Speaking during a GalaxyCon panel, Charlie Cox discussed his favorite Daredevil costume and made a slip that set off alarm bells. He referred to Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 as the show’s “final season,” before describing a new black suit design.

“There have been some leaked set photos,” Cox said. “So the one [black costume] that we just finished with in Season 2 of Born Again, I think is my favorite … But there’s something that we do in this final season that doesn’t exist in the comics. It is unique to our show. And so I’m pretty excited about that.”

The remark immediately sparked theories that Marvel intends to wrap up the series after two seasons. However, some fans and insiders believe Charlie Cox may have simply misspoken, using “final” when he meant “latest.”

 

No Official Word from Marvel

Marvel Studios has not released any formal announcement about the show’s end. Given the MCU’s interconnected storytelling, it’s possible Daredevil could appear in future projects even if Daredevil: Born Again concludes after Season 2.

Adding intrigue, Jon Bernthal’s Punisher is also confirmed to receive his own Marvel television special, though a release date remains under wraps. This suggests Marvel may be shifting focus from Daredevil: Born Again toward other street-level heroes within the MCU.

A Legacy in Red (and Black)

Charlie Cox’s GalaxyCon comments also highlighted the importance of Daredevil’s evolving costumes. Fans have already seen several variations—from the original Netflix red suit to the yellow-and-red She-Hulk cameo suit. The teased Season 2 black outfit, said to include a never-before-seen twist, could serve as a fitting visual finale for Murdock’s journey.

Whether Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 truly marks the last season or not, Daredevil: Born Again has already cemented itself as a pivotal bridge between Netflix’s Marvel legacy and the MCU’s future. For fans, Charlie Cox’s slip may be a hint—or just a tease—but one thing is clear: Daredevil’s story is far from finished in the hearts of viewers.


