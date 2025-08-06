Helen Mirren & Pierce Brosnan Lead Star-Studded Cast in New Poster for The Thursday Murder Club —Netflix Release Date Confirmed

Netflix has ignited fan excitement for its upcoming adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club by unveiling a brand-new poster featuring its stellar ensemble cast. With just weeks to go before the film hits select cinemas and premieres on Netflix, the streaming giant is ramping up its promotional push for what is poised to be one of 2025’s most delightful whodunits.

The poster shows Dame Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Sir Ben Kingsley, and Celia Imrie as the film’s quirky quartet of amateur detectives, all gathered around a table with an ominous centerpiece—a slice of cake stabbed through with a knife. Their expressions, a mix of curiosity and suspicion, perfectly capture the playful yet thrilling tone of Richard Osman’s beloved mystery novel on which the film is based.







Accompanying the image is the cheeky tagline: “Only four Thursdays to go. Based on @RichardOsman’s bestselling novel, The Thursday Murder Club is coming to Netflix 28 August!” However, fans eager for an early watch can catch the film in select theaters from Friday, 22nd August, giving the murder mystery a limited cinematic run before its streaming release.

Directed by Harry Potter and Home Alone helmer Chris Columbus, The Thursday Murder Club adapts the first book in Osman’s massively popular series, which has sold millions of copies worldwide. The plot follows four retirees—Elizabeth (Helen Mirren), Ron (Pierce Brosnan), Ibrahim (Ben Kingsley), and Joyce (Imrie)—who meet weekly in their retirement village to crack unsolved murder cases. But when a fresh corpse turns up on their doorstep, their hobby becomes a high-stakes investigation.

Joining the starry lead cast are other British acting heavyweights, including David Tennant, Naomi Ackie, Sir Jonathan Pryce, and Richard E. Grant, making the film a veritable who’s who of UK film and television royalty.

Netflix had previously dropped the first trailer back in May, which introduced audiences to the charming ensemble as they stumbled upon a cold case from 1973, only to find themselves embroiled in a fresh murder mystery. Fans of Osman’s books have since been dissecting every frame, hunting for clues and Easter eggs that hint at how faithfully the adaptation will follow the novel’s intricate plot twists.

With its sharp wit, endearing characters, and a plot filled with classic mystery thrills, The Thursday Murder Club promises to be a crowd-pleaser for fans of cozy crime stories. The combination of Chris Columbus’s seasoned direction and a powerhouse cast has set expectations sky-high.

Netflix’s The Thursday Murder Club arrives in select cinemas on 22nd August 2025 before launching globally on Netflix on 28th August.