‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Review: Jenna Ortega’s Wicked Charm Elevates Netflix’s Darkest Hit Yet

Netflix’s Wednesday is back with a killer second season, and if the first four episodes are any indication, Jenna Ortega’s deadpan brilliance shows no signs of slowing. The Addams Family spin-off, created by Tim Burton, has struck a perfect balance between gothic absurdity, high school drama, and murder mystery — and Season 2 doubles down on all fronts.

The new semester at Nevermore Academy finds Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) navigating unexpected celebrity status after “saving the school from the demon pilgrim thing” last season. But true to her grim nature, Wednesday is unimpressed with the newfound attention, dismissing her fanbase with death stares and razor-sharp sarcasm. “I liked it better when I was feared and hated,” she quips, setting the tone for what’s to come.

The Wednesday season 2 kicks off with a wild pre-title sequence featuring the Kansas City Scalper, a serial killer played with unsettling glee by The Sixth Sense star Haley Joel Osment. In classic Wednesday fashion, what starts as a high-stakes chase scene quickly becomes an elaborate setup for more pressing plotlines. Though the Scalper is swiftly defeated, you can bet his scalp-less head might pop up later.







But the real intrigue lies in Wednesday Season 2’s latest stalker, a mystery antagonist sending cryptic, menacing notes demanding action. Is this shadowy figure tied to last season’s villains? Or is Nevermore hiding new secrets? The show revels in its layered mysteries, keeping viewers guessing while peppering each scene with macabre humor and sharp dialogue.

The supporting cast also returns in full force. Emma Myers’ Enid remains the sun to Wednesday’s storm cloud, while Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams delivers deliciously vampy moments. Steve Buscemi joins as Barry Dort, Nevermore’s suspiciously chipper new principal, and Billie Piper shines as the enigmatic music teacher, Isadora Capri, whose intentions remain delightfully murky.

Director Tim Burton ensures the show’s dark aesthetic is as playful as ever, blending CGI quirks (a swarm of caterpillars spelling “BUG OFF”) with pitch-black humor. The tone flirts with horror but stays grounded in character-driven comedy, ensuring Wednesday’s caustic wit remains the show’s heartbeat.

Jenna Ortega’s performance continues to be the show’s greatest asset. Her stoic delivery, arched brows, and impeccable timing make even the bleakest lines hilarious. Whether rejecting adoration from her peers or dissecting a murder plot, Ortega’s Wednesday commands the screen with effortless charisma.

While some elements, like Luis Guzmán’s Gomez Addams, still feel underdeveloped, the dense plotting and relentless pace more than compensate. Fans of Season 1 will appreciate the amplified stakes, richer character dynamics, and a mystery that promises to be as twisty as it is gruesome.

With the second half of the season set to drop in September, Wednesday Season 2 has firmly cemented its place as Netflix’s reigning queen of quirky, gothic drama. Prepare for more corpses, more chaos, and Jenna Ortega leading the charge — straight off a cliff.