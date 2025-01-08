Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected chorus of boos during his surprise appearance at the debut of Netflix’s Monday Night Raw. The event, held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, marked the streaming giant’s collaboration with WWE, but for Hogan, the night didn’t go as planned.

The 71-year-old, accompanied by his longtime manager Jimmy Hart, took to the stage wearing a vest to promote his new product, Real American Beer, a brand now partnered with Netflix. Despite his attempts to win over the crowd with nostalgia-laden references to his storied career and famous catchphrases, the reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

“You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner,” Hogan began, addressing the hecklers. “And tonight, we’re making history. WWE has tag-teamed with Netflix, the greatest tag-team partner of all time.”

He also plugged Real American Beer as his “new tag-team partner,” delivering an enthusiastic but heavy-handed sales pitch. “Let me tell you something, brother! Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time!” Hogan declared, but the crowd remained unamused.

Why Was Hogan Booed?

The reasons behind the crowd’s frosty reception and Hulk Hogan booed appear multifaceted. Hulk Hogan’s reputation has taken significant hits in recent years. In 2015, he faced widespread backlash when a leaked video revealed him using racial slurs, leading to his temporary removal from WWE’s Hall of Fame and suspension from the organization. Although he was reinstated in 2018, the incident left a lasting stain on his legacy.

More recently, Hogan has become a polarizing figure due to his vocal support for President-elect Donald Trump. Wrestling audiences may traditionally lean conservative, but Hogan’s alignment with Trump has drawn criticism, especially following his appearances at political rallies. At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last year, Hogan introduced Trump with fiery rhetoric, declaring, “Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother!”

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Hogan repeated his performance at a Madison Square Garden rally in October, albeit with a less energetic display as age seemed to catch up with him. His repeated political affiliations, combined with lingering controversies, may have alienated fans who once revered him as an icon of professional wrestling.

WWE’s Political Ties and Fallout

Compounding matters, WWE itself has close ties to the Trump administration. Linda McMahon, wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon, is set to return to the cabinet as Education Secretary under Trump. This connection has led to increased scrutiny of WWE’s involvement in political spheres, potentially influencing fan sentiment.

Hogan’s legacy as a six-time WWE champion and two-time Hall of Fame inductee was built on his charisma and connection with fans. However, Monday night’s reaction highlights the difficulty of navigating a modern audience in the era of heightened political awareness and accountability.

While WWE’s partnership with Netflix signals a new era for WWE Monday Night Raw, Hogan’s reception serves as a reminder that even legends are not immune to the consequences of their past actions and public stances. For Hogan, the boos may be a wake-up call to reconsider how he engages with fans both inside and outside the ring.