Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut What Went Wrong Lina McMohan Donald trump Administration

Netflix

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan found himself on the receiving end of an unexpected chorus of boos during his surprise appearance at the debut of Netflix’s Monday Night Raw. The event, held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, marked the streaming giant’s collaboration with WWE, but for Hogan, the night didn’t go as planned.

The 71-year-old, accompanied by his longtime manager Jimmy Hart, took to the stage wearing a vest to promote his new product, Real American Beer, a brand now partnered with Netflix. Despite his attempts to win over the crowd with nostalgia-laden references to his storied career and famous catchphrases, the reaction was overwhelmingly negative.

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Mysterio Sr. at 66

“You, the fans, have been my greatest tag team partner,” Hogan began, addressing the hecklers. “And tonight, we’re making history. WWE has tag-teamed with Netflix, the greatest tag-team partner of all time.”

He also plugged Real American Beer as his “new tag-team partner,” delivering an enthusiastic but heavy-handed sales pitch. “Let me tell you something, brother! Together, we’re bringing that pride to America, one beer, one match at a time!” Hogan declared, but the crowd remained unamused.

Why Was Hogan Booed?

The reasons behind the crowd’s frosty reception and Hulk Hogan booed appear multifaceted. Hulk Hogan’s reputation has taken significant hits in recent years. In 2015, he faced widespread backlash when a leaked video revealed him using racial slurs, leading to his temporary removal from WWE’s Hall of Fame and suspension from the organization. Although he was reinstated in 2018, the incident left a lasting stain on his legacy.

More recently, Hogan has become a polarizing figure due to his vocal support for President-elect Donald Trump. Wrestling audiences may traditionally lean conservative, but Hogan’s alignment with Trump has drawn criticism, especially following his appearances at political rallies. At the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee last year, Hogan introduced Trump with fiery rhetoric, declaring, “Let Trump-a-mania run wild, brother!”

This wasn’t an isolated incident. Hogan repeated his performance at a Madison Square Garden rally in October, albeit with a less energetic display as age seemed to catch up with him. His repeated political affiliations, combined with lingering controversies, may have alienated fans who once revered him as an icon of professional wrestling.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Netflix US (@netflix)

WWE’s Political Ties and Fallout

Compounding matters, WWE itself has close ties to the Trump administration. Linda McMahon, wife of WWE founder Vince McMahon, is set to return to the cabinet as Education Secretary under Trump. This connection has led to increased scrutiny of WWE’s involvement in political spheres, potentially influencing fan sentiment.

Hogan’s legacy as a six-time WWE champion and two-time Hall of Fame inductee was built on his charisma and connection with fans. However, Monday night’s reaction highlights the difficulty of navigating a modern audience in the era of heightened political awareness and accountability.

While WWE’s partnership with Netflix signals a new era for WWE Monday Night Raw, Hogan’s reception serves as a reminder that even legends are not immune to the consequences of their past actions and public stances. For Hogan, the boos may be a wake-up call to reconsider how he engages with fans both inside and outside the ring.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WWE (@wwe)


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Danish Prime Minister to Donald Trump Greenland Is Not for Sale Donald Trump Jr. Greenlandic Prime Minister Múte Egede nish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen

Danish Prime Minister to Donald Trump: Greenland Is Not for Sale
By January 8, 2025
Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut What Went Wrong Lina McMohan Donald trump Administration

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?
By January 8, 2025
There Once Was a Wise Leader: India Mourns the Passing of Former PM Manmohan Singh Liberalisation Economic Repofrms 1991

The Wise Man of India Former PM Manmohan Singh passes away at 92
By December 27, 2024
Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut What Went Wrong Lina McMohan Donald trump Administration

Hulk Hogan Booed During Netflix’s Monday Night Raw Debut: What Went Wrong?
By January 8, 2025
Golden Globes Winners 2025 Adrien Brody, Demi Moore, The Substance, The Brutalist, Shogun, Emilia Pérez, Fernanda Torres, Colin Farrell , Jodie Foster, Sebastian Stan, Jeremy Allen White

Golden Globes Winners 2025: Excellence in Film and Television
By January 6, 2025
Upcoming Must Watch 2025 Movies Returns, Sequels, Reboots 2025’s Must-Watch Movies: Epic Returns, Stunning Reboots, and Game-Changing Originals

2025’s Must-Watch Movies: Epic Returns, Stunning Reboots, and Game-Changing Originals
By January 3, 2025
BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai BluSmart Mobility BluSmart Mumbai

BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai
By January 7, 2025
Jindal (India) Limited Secures 30% Market Share in Kerala’s Color-Coated Steel Segment Jindal NeuColor+ Jindal Steel

Jindal (India) Limited Secures 30% Market Share in Kerala’s Color-Coated Steel Segment
By January 6, 2025
Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue NEP National Education Policy 2020 ClassKlap SchoolMitra

Eupheus Learning Achieves INR 225 Crore Revenue
By January 6, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next? | Rupert Murdoch Lachlan Murdoch James Murdoch Murdoch Family Trust

Rupert Murdoch’s real-life succession drama is underway in a Nevada courtroom. What might happen next?
By September 17, 2024
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and Group CEO, PeepalCo CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares

CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares
By January 7, 2025
BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai BluSmart Mobility BluSmart Mumbai

BluSmart Expands its EV Ride-Hailing Service to Mumbai
By January 7, 2025
Meme Coin Index Bitget Web3 Ecocystem Crypto Exchange Cryptocurrency Bitget’s GMCI Meme Index Hits 460% Returns: A Wild Ride Through Crypto’s Funniest Coins

Bitget’s GMCI Meme Index Hits 460% Returns: A Wild Ride Through Crypto’s Funniest Coins
By December 6, 2024
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt Pakistan TikTok

Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt
By November 12, 2024
WhatsApp Group Admins in Zimbabwe Now Face Annual Fees Up to $2,500 – Here’s What It Means | Zimbabwe WhatsApp Group Admin License Fees Whatsapp hate Fake News

WhatsApp Group Admins in Zimbabwe Now Face Annual Fees Up to $2,500 – Here’s What It Means
By November 9, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing Wells Fargo Wendy Williams Show

Wendy Williams Declared ‘Permanently Incapacitated’ Amid Dementia Battle in Shocking Legal Filing
By November 26, 2024
Charlie Hunnam Cast as Ed Gein 'Butcher of Plainfield' in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3

Netflix

Charlie Hunnam Cast as Ed Gein ‘Butcher of Plainfield’ in Netflix’s ‘Monster’ Season 3
UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Formula 1 F1

Formula 1

UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes
D Gukesh Youngest World Chess Champion Amid Controversy, Viswanathan Anand Surprised Russian Chess Federation chief Andrei Filatov FIDE World Chess Championship

Sports

D Gukesh Youngest World Chess Champion Amid Controversy, Viswanathan Anand Surprised
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...