The Six Triple Eight: Netflix Shines a Spotlight on the Forgotten All-Black, All-Female WWII Heroes

Netflix’s The Six Triple Eight tells the extraordinary and largely untold story of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, an all-black, all-female U.S. Army unit that shattered barriers during World War II. Directed by Tyler Perry and starring Kerry Washington as Major Charity Adams, the film is a tribute to these unsung heroines’ courage, perseverance, and unyielding determination.

A Mission Against the Odds

In 1945, the 6888th, nicknamed the “Six Triple Eight,” embarked on a daunting mission: to clear a staggering backlog of over 17 million undelivered letters and packages that were crucial for morale among soldiers and their families. The unit, led by Major Charity Adams, faced immense challenges, including racism, sexism, and gruelling working conditions. Yet, they completed the task in record time—half the estimated six months—demonstrating efficiency, resilience, and innovation.

Major Charity Adams, portrayed in the film by Kerry Washington, became the highest-ranking Black woman in the Women’s Army Corps during the war. Her leadership was instrumental in guiding the 6888th through their rigorous training and challenging missions in England and France.

Historical Impact of the 6888th

The battalion’s journey began with perilous training, including obstacle courses and gas mask drills, to prepare for wartime conditions. In February 1945, they crossed U-boat-infested waters to Glasgow, Scotland, before moving to Birmingham, England, where their work began in earnest.

The women worked in freezing warehouses under dim lights; sorting mail addressed to soldiers with incomplete or incorrect details. Despite these hurdles, they established a system to identify recipients using serial numbers, ensuring timely delivery. Their efforts extended to Rouen, France, and later Paris, where they tackled more backlogs and even investigated package thefts amidst the war-torn nation’s hardships.

The unit’s success was groundbreaking, but they faced systemic discrimination. Segregated clubs and societal biases were common, yet the women of the 6888th refused to accept second-class treatment, standing together in solidarity and dignity.

Contributions

For decades, the 6888th’s story went unacknowledged. Their vital role was overlooked, with little to no recognition upon their return to the United States. However, efforts in recent years have ensured their legacy endures.

In 2022, the unit received the Congressional Gold Medal, signed into law by President Joe Biden. Memorials, documentaries, and books, such as Charity Adams’s memoir and Dr. Brenda L. Moore’s To Serve My Country, To Serve My Race, have celebrated their achievements.

The 6888th’s legacy is immortalized in The Six Triple Eight. Tyler Perry’s film brings their story to a global audience, showcasing the resilience of these women who defied societal expectations and left an indelible mark on history.

Streaming now on Netflix, The Six Triple Eight is more than a film—it’s a reminder of the countless untold stories of heroism in history. The 6888th exemplifies courage and dedication, inspiring future generations to honour and uphold the principles of equity, justice, and perseverance.