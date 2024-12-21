Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Mysterio Sr. at 66

The wrestling world has bid farewell to one of its most iconic figures, Rey Mysterio Sr., who passed away at the age of 66. His son, El Hijo de Rey Mysterio, announced the news on social media, expressing his deep sorrow and thanking friends and family for their support. The cause of death remains undisclosed. Miguel Ángel López Días, known globally as Rey Misterio Sr., leaves behind a legacy that shaped generations of wrestlers and fans alike. His passing has sparked an outpouring of tributes, including a heartfelt statement from the Mexican wrestling organization Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide, which mourned his loss and extended condolences to his family.

Rey Misterio Sr. began his career as a boxer but quickly found his calling in professional wrestling, making his debut in 1976. Over the decades, he became a revered figure in promotions like Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, World Wrestling Association (WWA), and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. His global recognition soared after representing Mexico alongside wrestling legend Konnan at the “Pat O’Connor Memorial International Cup” during World Championship Wrestling’s Starrcade event in 1990.

Known for his high-flying moves and in-ring charisma, Ray Mysterio Sr. collected numerous championships during his career. His accolades included the Revolution Tag Team Championship, won with his son, the IWC World Middleweight Championship, and the WWA World Junior Light Heavyweight Championship. However, his contributions extended beyond the ring, as he mentored some of the sport’s biggest names, including Konnan, Psicosis, Halloween, and Damian 666.

Rey Misterio Sr.’s legacy is deeply intertwined with his family. He trained his nephew, WWE superstar Rey Misterio, whose son Dominik Misterio is also making his mark in the WWE. Both paid tribute to him, with Dominik sharing heartfelt photos on Instagram, captioned simply with a black heart emoji.

The wrestling legend’s passing comes just weeks after the death of his brother, Roberto Gutierrez, at age 76, marking a period of profound loss for the family.

Despite officially retiring in 2009, Rey Misterio Sr. continued to make occasional appearances in the ring, with his final match taking place in 2023. In 2006, he was inducted into the Tijuana Sports Hall of Fame, solidifying his place in wrestling history.

Rey Misterio Sr. leaves behind an indelible impact on the world of professional wrestling, not only as a competitor but as a mentor and trailblazer. His influence will continue to resonate through the countless lives he touched, both inside and outside the ring.