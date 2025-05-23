Netflix’s Sirens Is the Dark, Sexy Thriller You Didn’t Know You Needed — Meet the Star-Studded Cast

Netflix has dropped another limited series that’s already generating serious buzz, and Sirens is as hypnotic as its mythological namesake. Centered on a trio of complex women entangled in privilege, pain, and power games over a single weekend, the show blends emotional intensity with razor-sharp social commentary. Anchored by a powerhouse cast—including Meghann Fahy, Milly Alcock, and Julianne Moore—Sirens is a slow-burn psychological drama that peels back layers of control, identity, and dysfunction.

Wondering who’s who in this high-stakes character drama? Here’s your full cast, character breakdown, and why Netflix’s Sirens is a must-watch in 2025.

Meghann Fahy as Devon: The Damaged Protector

Fahy (The White Lotus, The Bold Type) plays Devon, a tough but unraveling woman who leaves behind a troubled life in Buffalo — including an ailing father and a toxic cycle of addiction — to rescue her sister from the mysterious world of the Kells. Devon is raw, impulsive, and unpredictable, making her a compelling emotional anchor for the series.







Milly Alcock as Simone: The Escapist Assistant

Fresh off her star-making turn as young Rhaenyra in House of the Dragon, Alcock plays Simone, a woman caught between her past and her aspirations. As Michaela Kell’s assistant, Simone has access to a life of luxury but remains deeply fractured by her upbringing and complicated family ties. She’s both seduced and suffocated by her new reality.

Julianne Moore as Michaela Kell: The Queen of the Estate

Oscar-winner Julianne Moore (May December, Boogie Nights) is devastatingly captivating as Michaela “Kiki” Kell, a former attorney turned socialite and wildlife philanthropist. She’s elegant, enigmatic, and dangerous in her influence. Michaela takes Simone under her wing — but it’s unclear whether she’s saving her or swallowing her whole.

Kevin Bacon as Peter Kell: The Patriarch with Secrets

As Michaela’s wealthy husband Peter Kell, Kevin Bacon (Footloose, City on a Hill) exudes quiet menace. He’s a man with inherited power and a past he won’t discuss — especially his first wife. His children and estate are tightly managed, and when Devon arrives, the family’s fragile balance starts to crumble.

Felix Solis as Jose: The Fixer with a Conscience

Solis (The Rookie, Man on a Ledge) portrays Jose, Peter’s loyal right-hand man, who sees more than he lets on. He offers Devon support — but only to a point. His role keeps the estate’s darker dealings under wraps.

Bill Camp as Bruce: The Wounded Father

Camp (12 Years a Slave, Sound of Freedom) is Bruce, the emotionally distant father suffering from early-onset dementia. His broken relationship with Simone haunts both sisters and drives much of the show’s emotional weight.

Josh Segarra as Raymond: The Complicated Lover

Segarra (The Other Two, Abbott Elementary) plays Raymond, Devon’s boss and love interest, who becomes entangled in the estate drama after she leaves Bruce in his care. He brings heat, but also heartache.

Glenn Howerton as Ethan: The Dangerous Flirt

Howerton (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, BlackBerry) plays Ethan, a wealthy neighbor and serial heartbreaker. His fling with Simone adds layers to the show’s exploration of power and manipulation.

Trevor Salter as Morgan: The Boatman with a Spark

Salter (She-Hulk) brings charm to Morgan, the boat captain whose chemistry with Devon offers her a brief escape — possibly something more.