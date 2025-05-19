David Leitch Tapped to Direct Netflix’s ‘Gears of War’ Adaptation

Netflix’s long-anticipated Gears of War adaptation is gaining momentum with the addition of David Leitch as director. Known for his kinetic action style in films like Bullet Train, Deadpool 2, and Atomic Blonde, Leitch is now in negotiations to helm the big-budget take on the iconic Xbox video game franchise. The film marks a significant step in Netflix’s growing ambitions to transform high-profile gaming IP into cinematic universes.

David Leitch will also produce the project alongside his wife and longtime collaborator Kelly McCormick under their 87North banner. Production studio The Coalition, which currently oversees the Gears of War game series, will partner with Netflix and 87North in bringing the dystopian world of Sera to life.

The adaptation is based on the original 2006 game developed by Epic Games. It follows Delta Squad, a gritty military fireteam fighting to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the Locust—monstrous subterranean creatures. At the centre of the story is Marcus Fenix, a disgraced former soldier who is called back into service to lead what may be civilisation’s last stand.







Jon Spaihts, acclaimed for his work on Dune and Prometheus, is penning the screenplay. His experience adapting sprawling science fiction epics makes him a strong fit for a franchise that blends militaristic action with horror and post-apocalyptic elements.

Netflix first secured the rights to Epic Games’ Gears of War in November 2022, signalling its commitment to building a multi-tiered franchise beginning with a live-action feature. Plans are underway for an adult animated series to follow, with potential for more spin-offs if the initial titles succeed.

Netflix strategically chose David Leitch’s involvement, capitalising on his track record for stylised, tightly choreographed action that aligns well with the visual and thematic tone of the Gears universe. His latest film, The Fall Guy, a love letter to stunt performers starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, continues his trajectory as a filmmaker deeply rooted in action storytelling.

This new project adds to David Leitch’s already busy slate, which includes the upcoming heist thriller How to Rob a Bank for Amazon MGM, featuring Nicholas Hoult and Anna Sawai.

While Netflix declined to comment officially on the deal, the attachment of a director like David Leitch signals serious intent to deliver a high-calibre adaptation. Given the fan base’s long-standing hope for a proper screen version of Gears of War, the project is likely to draw intense scrutiny—and anticipation.

As video game adaptations continue to evolve beyond their troubled past, Gears of War could become Netflix’s next major franchise success, following in the footsteps of The Witcher and Arcane. With Leitch at the helm, expectations are high for a visually explosive and emotionally grounded take on the Xbox classic.