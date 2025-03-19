Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Kevin Bacon is stepping into the supernatural world with The Bondsman, an upcoming Prime Video series that blends dark comedy, action, and horror. Produced by Blumhouse Television, the eight-episode series will premiere on April 3 and feature Bacon as an undead bounty hunter working for the Devil himself.

A Dark and Twisted Plot

In The Bondsman, Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who dies but is resurrected by the Devil to track down demons who have escaped from hell. While dealing with these rogue spirits, Hub is also forced to confront his own past sins, which led to his condemnation in the first place. As he embarks on his journey of redemption, Hub attempts to rebuild relationships with his estranged family—all while chasing demons and playing country music.

An All-Star Cast

Joining Bacon in The Bondsman is a talented ensemble cast, including Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones) as Maryanne, Hub’s ex-wife, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lucky, a successful country club owner who is romantically involved with Maryanne, Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men) as Kitty, Hub’s mother, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Cade, Hub and Maryanne’s son, Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black) as Midge, a tough and mysterious woman who may be more than she appears.

The show promises to balance supernatural horror and humour, with Bacon bringing his signature charisma to the role of Hub.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Screen Rant (@screenrant)

The Creative Team Behind ‘The Bondsman’

The series is helmed by Grainger David, who created the show and serves as an executive producer alongside Kevin Bacon, Jason Blum, and Erik Oleson, who is also the showrunner. Oleson is best known for his work on Carnival Row and Daredevil, which suggests that The Bondsman will have a gritty, action-packed edge.

Blumhouse Television, the studio behind hits like The Purge, The Horror of Dolores Roach, and The Thing About Pam, is producing the show in partnership with Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company.

Demon Hunting Meets Country Music?

One of the most intriguing elements of The Bondsman is its blend of supernatural horror, family drama, and country music. Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter with a troubled past, navigates a world filled with demons while also trying to win back his ex-wife and reconnect with his son. The combination of action, humour, and music makes it a unique addition to the supernatural genre.

A Must-Watch for Horror and Kevin Bacon Fans

With the release date approaching, the Amazon Prime Video series The Bondsman is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of supernatural horror, dark comedy, and Kevin Bacon’s always-entertaining performances. Given Blumhouse’s reputation for creating compelling, eerie stories, the series is likely to be filled with thrilling twists, eerie encounters, and sharp humour.

Prime Video’s investment in genre-blending storytelling continues with the Amazon series The Bondsman, and with Bacon leading the charge, it could become one of the most talked-about series of the year. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches.