Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Amazon Prime Video

Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Screen Plunge
Published on

Kevin Bacon is stepping into the supernatural world with The Bondsman, an upcoming Prime Video series that blends dark comedy, action, and horror. Produced by Blumhouse Television, the eight-episode series will premiere on April 3 and feature Bacon as an undead bounty hunter working for the Devil himself.

A Dark and Twisted Plot

In The Bondsman, Bacon plays Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter who dies but is resurrected by the Devil to track down demons who have escaped from hell. While dealing with these rogue spirits, Hub is also forced to confront his own past sins, which led to his condemnation in the first place. As he embarks on his journey of redemption, Hub attempts to rebuild relationships with his estranged family—all while chasing demons and playing country music.

An All-Star Cast

Joining Bacon in The Bondsman is a talented ensemble cast, including Jennifer Nettles (The Righteous Gemstones) as Maryanne, Hub’s ex-wife, and Damon Herriman (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) as Lucky, a successful country club owner who is romantically involved with Maryanne, Beth Grant (No Country for Old Men) as Kitty, Hub’s mother, Maxwell Jenkins (Lost in Space) as Cade, Hub and Maryanne’s son, Jolene Purdy (Orange Is the New Black) as Midge, a tough and mysterious woman who may be more than she appears.

The show promises to balance supernatural horror and humour, with Bacon bringing his signature charisma to the role of Hub.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Screen Rant (@screenrant)

The Creative Team Behind ‘The Bondsman’

The series is helmed by Grainger David, who created the show and serves as an executive producer alongside Kevin Bacon, Jason Blum, and Erik Oleson, who is also the showrunner. Oleson is best known for his work on Carnival Row and Daredevil, which suggests that The Bondsman will have a gritty, action-packed edge.

Blumhouse Television, the studio behind hits like The Purge, The Horror of Dolores Roach, and The Thing About Pam, is producing the show in partnership with Marker 96 and CrimeThink Production Company.

Demon Hunting Meets Country Music?

One of the most intriguing elements of The Bondsman is its blend of supernatural horror, family drama, and country music. Hub Halloran, a bounty hunter with a troubled past, navigates a world filled with demons while also trying to win back his ex-wife and reconnect with his son. The combination of action, humour, and music makes it a unique addition to the supernatural genre.

A Must-Watch for Horror and Kevin Bacon Fans

With the release date approaching, the Amazon Prime Video series The Bondsman is shaping up to be a must-watch for fans of supernatural horror, dark comedy, and Kevin Bacon’s always-entertaining performances. Given Blumhouse’s reputation for creating compelling, eerie stories, the series is likely to be filled with thrilling twists, eerie encounters, and sharp humour.

Prime Video’s investment in genre-blending storytelling continues with the Amazon series The Bondsman, and with Bacon leading the charge, it could become one of the most talked-about series of the year. Stay tuned for more updates as the premiere date approaches.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’

Kevin Bacon Hunts Demons in Amazon’s New Supernatural Series ‘The Bondsman’
By March 19, 2025
Babak Anvari on Matt Reeves, J.J. Abrams ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel

Babak Anvari Teases New ‘Cloverfield’ Sequel: “You’re Going to Get Something Amazing”
By March 17, 2025
Sam Rockwell’s ‘White Lotus Season 3’ Monologue Stuns Viewers in a Wild Episode

Sam Rockwell’s ‘White Lotus Season 3’ Monologue Stuns Viewers in a Wild Episode
By March 17, 2025
How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations

How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations
By March 18, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...