‘Weapons’ Unveils Terrifying Poster Ahead of August Release — Zach Cregger’s Horror Epic Promises Shocking Twists

From the director of Barbarian comes a horror experience unlike anything you’ve seen before. Zach Cregger, who shook audiences with the brutal brilliance of Barbarian, is back with his latest psychological horror epic, Weapons movie— and the brand-new poster just released is as unsettling as the film’s cryptic trailers. With the tagline “The most harmless things can hurt you,” the artwork teases a reality where danger lurks in the everyday and innocence isn’t what it seems.

Set for a theatrical and IMAX release on August 8, 2025, Josh Brolin and Julia Garner’s starrer Weapons is being described as a “really fucked up” film — Zach Cregger’s own words — with comparisons to Paul Thomas Anderson’s Magnolia for its unconventional structure and layered storytelling. But instead of emotional breakdowns and existential monologues, this film is packed with disappearances, death, and a sinister mystery that refuses easy answers.

Plot: A Vanishing That Shakes a Community

The official synopsis hints at a chilling premise: “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”







That single-line summary is enough to send shivers down horror fans’ spines — especially as it’s paired with a found-footage-style online campaign over at MaybrookMissing.com, where viewers can explore a fictionalized (or is it?) true crime-style rabbit hole connected to the events in the film.

Star-Studded Cast Elevates the Terror

Zach Cregger has assembled a powerhouse cast for Weapons, including: Josh Brolin (Dune: Part Two), Julia Garner (The Royal Hotel), Alden Ehrenreich (Cocaine Bear), Benedict Wong (3 Body Problem), Amy Madigan (Antlers), Austin Abrams (Euphoria) and Cary Christopher (Days of Our Lives).

This ensemble adds weight to a narrative that blends psychological horror, supernatural suggestion, and community paranoia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Regal Cinemas (@regalmovies)

More Than Just Jump Scares

If Barbarian taught us anything, it’s that Zach Cregger doesn’t rely on horror tropes. Expect the ‘Expect Weapons’ movie to be a layered, uncomfortable, and wholly original experience that explores memory, guilt, time, and trauma. The horror lies not just in what we see, but in what we miss, ignore, or refuse to understand.

Backed by New Line Cinema and produced by Subconscious/Vertigo Entertainment and Boulderlight Pictures, Weapons movie will land in theaters at a time when horror is enjoying a massive cultural resurgence — and it may just redefine what the genre is capable of.