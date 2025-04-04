Mikey Madison Eyed for Lead Role in Zach Cregger’s Resident Evil Reboot

Fresh off her Academy Award win for Anora, actress Mikey Madison is reportedly in talks to take on a leading role in Sony Pictures’ highly anticipated Resident Evil reboot. The film, helmed by acclaimed director Zach Cregger, is set to hit theatres on September 18, 2026, with Austin Abrams already confirmed to star. Zach Cregger, best known for his horror-thriller Barbarian and the upcoming Weapons, will write and direct the film. Sony secured the project after a heated bidding war against Warner Bros and Netflix, underscoring the industry’s high expectations for the film.

A New Chapter for the Resident Evil Franchise

The Resident Evil franchise, based on Capcom’s best-selling video game series, has seen multiple film adaptations over the years. While Paul W.S. Anderson’s films, starring Milla Jovovich, became box office hits, their departure from the game’s storyline received mixed reactions from fans. The 2021 reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City attempted a more game-accurate approach, but it failed to make a significant impact.

With Zach Cregger at the helm, this latest reboot promises a fresh, suspense-driven take on the survival horror saga. The film’s plot follows a courier, played by Abrams, who is tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. Upon arrival, he finds himself trapped in a terrifying outbreak, battling mutated creatures in a desperate fight for survival.

While Mikey Madison has not yet confirmed her involvement, sources suggest that she has been offered the role of the film’s lead female protagonist, a yet-to-be-revealed character who will play a pivotal role in the story’s intense horror-action narrative.

Mikey Madison’s Rise to Stardom

At just 26 years old, Mikey Madison has quickly risen to Hollywood’s A-list. She first gained recognition for her role in FX’s Better Things before making waves in Scream (2022) and Mikey Madison. However, it was her Oscar-winning performance in Anora that cemented her status as a major talent in the industry.

Taking on a lead role in Resident Evil would mark her big-budget franchise debut, potentially launching her into the action-horror spotlight alongside other genre icons.

Cregger’s High-Stakes Vision

Zach Cregger’s involvement in the project has generated significant buzz. Following the massive success of Barbarian, Cregger established himself as a master of atmospheric horror with a talent for subverting audience expectations. Sony’s decision to greenlight the project with a $20 million payday for Cregger signals strong confidence in his vision.

Filming is set to begin in autumn 2025, just weeks after the release of Cregger’s upcoming horror film Weapons. If Madison officially joins the cast, she and Abrams could form a dynamic duo, bringing fresh energy to the beloved survival horror universe.

With a star-studded team, a high-stakes storyline, and Cregger’s proven ability to deliver gripping horror, the Resident Evil reboot is shaping up to be a must-watch for both fans and newcomers.