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Iran State TV Targets Barron Trump With Chilling $10 Million Bounty

Iran State TV Targets Barron Trump With Chilling $10 Million Bounty US War Donald Trump

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Iran State TV Targets Barron Trump With Chilling $10 Million Bounty

The Plunge Daily - Bureau

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Iran’s state television has escalated its threats against Donald Trump’s family, airing a disturbing segment targeting his 20-year-old son Barron Trump and claiming that a $10 million bounty has been offered for his death. The explosive broadcast comes as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to intensify.

The roughly three-minute video aired on Iran’s Channel 3 and was circulated by media affiliated with Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). It was titled, in translation, “Where and how should we kill Barron Trump?” 

Iran’s reported bounty could not be independently verified, and the video’s claims about Barron Trump’s movements and security arrangements have not been independently confirmed.

Iranian Broadcast Claims Barron Is Being “Fully Monitored”

The segment presented surveillance-style graphics and purported to identify locations associated with Barron Trump, including his university, transportation and elements of his Secret Service protection.

It claimed that Barron Trump’s movements had been “fully monitored” and suggested that people involved in the alleged operation had gathered information about his routines and social connections.

The Iran broadcast also made unverified claims about Barron Trump’s private communications and alleged that someone had gotten close to him despite his security detail.

No independent evidence establishes that the alleged security breach occurred.

The $10 million figure has been widely reported in connection with the broadcast, but authorities and independent investigators have not publicly established that a genuine bounty has been funded or made available.

Trump Family Faces Escalating Threats

The Barron Trump broadcast is not an isolated incident.

Iran-linked media previously targeted Melania Trump in a similar segment that purported to examine how she could be reached while in New York. Iranian state media has also aired material directly threatening Donald Trump.

Earlier footage reportedly attempted to map Trump’s movements and motorcade routes between locations in the United States. The U.S. Secret Service previously confirmed it was reviewing such material.

The latest broadcast therefore represents a striking escalation because it shifts the focus from the president himself to his youngest son.

Why Iran Is Targeting Trump

The threats come against the backdrop of years of hostility between Trump and Iran.

During Trump’s first presidency, the United States carried out the 2020 drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani, the powerful commander of Iran’s Quds Force, in Baghdad.

Iran vowed retaliation following Soleimani’s death, and threats against Trump have resurfaced repeatedly.

Recent developments have further intensified the rhetoric. Iranian state-linked commentators have invoked the concept of qisas, or retaliatory justice, when discussing revenge against individuals they blame for attacks on Iran’s leadership.

Trump has responded to assassination threats with warnings that any attack on him would provoke an overwhelming American response.

A Message Meant to Shock?

Security experts and analysts are likely to scrutinize the Barron Trump broadcast for precisely that reason.

Iranian state media has previously used highly provocative imagery and rhetoric as part of its messaging against the United States. The use of surveillance graphics and claims about penetrating Secret Service protection could be intended to project capability, regardless of whether the operational claims are genuine.

That distinction is crucial.

A threatening television broadcast does not establish that Iran has successfully surveilled Barron Trump or that a real $10 million assassination bounty exists.

But broadcasting such material publicly still carries serious implications.

It places a member of the U.S. president’s immediate family at the center of an increasingly personal confrontation between Washington and Tehran.

Washington Faces a New Security Challenge

The development comes as the Trump administration increases economic pressure on Iran.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has promised an aggressive new sanctions campaign, describing it as an unprecedented financial offensive against Tehran.

For the Secret Service, however, the central issue is more immediate: whether the claims made in the Iranian broadcast contain genuine intelligence, recycled public information or deliberate psychological warfare.

For now, the most sensational elements remain unverified.

But the message from Iranian state media is unmistakable: the confrontation with Trump is no longer being framed solely around governments and military targets. His family is increasingly being pulled into the crosshairs.

  • Iran State TV Targets Barron Trump With Chilling $10 Million Bounty US War Donald Trump
  • Iran State TV Targets Barron Trump With Chilling $10 Million Bounty US War Donald Trump

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