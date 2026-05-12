Stephen Colbert Reunites Late-Night Titans as ‘The Late Show’ Nears Emotional Finale

Late-night television’s biggest names reunited this week as Stephen Colbert welcomed Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, and John Oliver to The Late Show during its final stretch on CBS. The emotional and comedic gathering marked a revival of “Strike Force Five,” the group of hosts who launched a podcast together during the 2023 Hollywood writers’ strike.

With The Late Show officially ending on May 21, the episode carried both celebratory and bittersweet energy. Colbert jokingly addressed the uncertain future of late-night TV, saying the genre is currently “in a weird spot.”

The five comedians reflected on their careers, the changing television landscape, and the growing political attention directed at late-night hosts in recent years.

Trump and Politics Remain a Major Topic

Much of the discussion centered around Donald Trump and his ongoing criticism of late-night comedy shows. Stephen Colbert, known for his sharp political monologues, has frequently targeted Trump throughout his tenure on CBS.

Jimmy Kimmel joked that audiences reacted more strongly when his own show briefly disappeared from television than they did following Colbert’s cancellation announcement.

“When I got knocked off the air for a few days, people canceled Disney+,” Jimmy Kimmel joked, before teasing Paramount+ viewers for not doing the same.

Seth Meyers added another memorable line, saying he appreciates that Trump watches “linear television” because the former president often posts reactions while the programs are airing live.

John Oliver also shared humorous details about private group chats between the hosts, particularly after public criticism involving Melania Trump and Kimmel’s recent comedy remarks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

Why Fans Are Questioning CBS’ Decision

CBS announced the cancellation of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2025, officially citing financial reasons. However, speculation has continued online that political tensions may have contributed to the network’s decision.

Some critics believe the cancellation may have been connected to broader corporate changes involving Paramount and Skydance Media. Former Late Show host David Letterman recently criticized CBS leadership, calling the decision suspicious and controversial.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding the show’s end, Colbert has continued delivering politically charged comedy during his final episodes, maintaining the style that made his version of The Late Show a dominant force in modern late-night television.

Strike Force Five Podcast Returns

At the end of Monday’s episode, Colbert revealed that Strike Force Five will reunite once again for a special “emergency” video podcast episode scheduled for May 13.

The original podcast launched during the Writers Guild of America strike in 2023 and raised money for late-night staff members impacted by production shutdowns. Fans praised the chemistry between the hosts, helping the series become a standout success during the entertainment industry shutdown.

As Colbert prepares to sign off, the reunion served as both a nostalgic callback and a reminder of late-night television’s cultural influence.

The Future of Late-Night Television

The gathering also highlighted growing concerns about the future of traditional late-night programming. With audiences increasingly moving toward streaming platforms, YouTube clips, and social media, the format faces major industry challenges.

Still, the camaraderie between Colbert, Kimmel, Fallon, Meyers, and Oliver demonstrated that late-night comedy remains a powerful space for political satire, cultural commentary, and shared entertainment moments.

Whether The Late Show ends quietly or with one final ratings surge, Stephen Colbert’s farewell is already shaping up to be one of television’s biggest entertainment moments of 2026.