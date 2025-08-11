Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!”

Fans of The Hunger Games franchise are in for a thrilling return to the arena as actress Mckenna Grace shares an exclusive glimpse into The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set to hit theaters in November 2026.

In a new interview with JustWatch, Mckenna Grace — one of Hollywood’s most talented young stars — expressed her excitement for the film’s unique focus: “As a fan [of the Hunger Games franchise], I’m really excited about how this book mostly takes place in the arena. That’s so fun because we haven’t had a Hunger Games movie like that in a while. It’s exciting because I’m a big fan of The Hunger Games and I love the movies – so it will be fun to do another.”







A Return to the Arena

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the events of the original trilogy, during the 50th Hunger Games — also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The prequel promises high-stakes competition, emotional character arcs, and a raw, survivalist tone reminiscent of the franchise’s earliest films. With much of the story unfolding inside the arena, fans can expect an intense, action-driven narrative that channels the energy of The Hunger Games (2012) while introducing fresh perspectives.

Streaming Popularity Ahead of Release

Ahead of the new film,JustWatch analyzed fan streaming trends. The original The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, remains the most-watched installment, followed by The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This renewed interest signals a strong appetite for Panem’s stories, making the upcoming prequel one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

Mckenna Grace: A Rising Star in Panem

Grace’s resume includes standout performances in Gifted, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Troop Zero. Known for her emotional depth and intensity, she’s bringing that same commitment to Sunrise on the Reaping, helping usher in a bold new chapter for the series.

Her involvement also taps into a growing trend of major franchises recruiting young, versatile actors to lead the next generation of storytelling. With McKenna Grace’s passion for the source material and her proven acting range, her portrayal promises to resonate with longtime fans and newcomers alike.

JustWatch’s “Why to Watch” Spotlight

This exclusive quote is part of JustWatch’s new Why to Watch series, offering audiences personal insights from actors, directors, and creators. As the world’s largest streaming guide, JustWatch serves over 60 million monthly users in 140 countries, helping viewers discover where to watch their favorite films and shows.

With over a year until release, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has already ignited fan speculation and excitement. If Mckenna Grace’s words to JustWatch are any indication, audiences can prepare for a Hunger Games experience that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly intense.