Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!”

Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!” JustWatch Streaming Trends

Sequels and Reboots

Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!”

Screen Plunge
Published on

Fans of The Hunger Games franchise are in for a thrilling return to the arena as actress Mckenna Grace shares an exclusive glimpse into The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, set to hit theaters in November 2026.

In a new interview with JustWatch, Mckenna Grace — one of Hollywood’s most talented young stars — expressed her excitement for the film’s unique focus: “As a fan [of the Hunger Games franchise], I’m really excited about how this book mostly takes place in the arena. That’s so fun because we haven’t had a Hunger Games movie like that in a while. It’s exciting because I’m a big fan of The Hunger Games and I love the movies – so it will be fun to do another.”



A Return to the Arena

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is set 24 years before the events of the original trilogy, during the 50th Hunger Games — also known as the Second Quarter Quell. The prequel promises high-stakes competition, emotional character arcs, and a raw, survivalist tone reminiscent of the franchise’s earliest films. With much of the story unfolding inside the arena, fans can expect an intense, action-driven narrative that channels the energy of The Hunger Games (2012) while introducing fresh perspectives.

Streaming Popularity Ahead of Release

Ahead of the new film,JustWatch analyzed fan streaming trends. The original The Hunger Games, starring Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson, remains the most-watched installment, followed by The Hunger Games: A Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. This renewed interest signals a strong appetite for Panem’s stories, making the upcoming prequel one of the most anticipated releases of 2026.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Regretting You (@regrettingyoumovie)

Mckenna Grace: A Rising Star in Panem

Grace’s resume includes standout performances in Gifted, The Handmaid’s Tale, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and Troop Zero. Known for her emotional depth and intensity, she’s bringing that same commitment to Sunrise on the Reaping, helping usher in a bold new chapter for the series.

Her involvement also taps into a growing trend of major franchises recruiting young, versatile actors to lead the next generation of storytelling. With McKenna Grace’s passion for the source material and her proven acting range, her portrayal promises to resonate with longtime fans and newcomers alike.

JustWatch’s “Why to Watch” Spotlight

This exclusive quote is part of JustWatch’s new Why to Watch series, offering audiences personal insights from actors, directors, and creators. As the world’s largest streaming guide, JustWatch serves over 60 million monthly users in 140 countries, helping viewers discover where to watch their favorite films and shows.

With over a year until release, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping has already ignited fan speculation and excitement. If Mckenna Grace’s words to JustWatch are any indication, audiences can prepare for a Hunger Games experience that’s both nostalgic and refreshingly intense.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
By August 11, 2025
Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder and “Layla” Co-Writer, Dies at 77 Eric Clapton George Harrison

Bobby Whitlock, Derek and the Dominos Co-Founder and “Layla” Co-Writer, Dies at 77
By August 11, 2025
Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax

Jessica Radcliffe Orca Attack Video Exposed as AI-Generated Hoax
By August 11, 2025
Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!” JustWatch Streaming Trends

Mckenna Grace Teases The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping — “We Haven’t Had a Hunger Games Movie Like This in a While!”
By August 11, 2025
Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo Ty Fyffe Murdergram

Mike Tyson Sued Over Alleged Unauthorized Use of Jay-Z, DMX & Ja Rule Track in Jake Paul Fight Promo
By August 11, 2025
Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite Atradius Payment Practices Barometer survey

Asian Firms Divided on Insolvency Outlook as Trade Uncertainty and Late Payments Bite
By August 11, 2025
Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research

Shunya Agritech Partners with ICAR-IIMR to Pioneer Hydroponic Maize Fodder Research
By August 11, 2025
T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future

T-Hub’s ‘Charge’ Cohort 4 Powers 21 Startups to Drive India’s Electric Mobility Future
By August 11, 2025
Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns

Samsung and Startup India Join Forces to Ignite Youth Innovation in India’s Small Towns
By July 31, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations

Research shows that a majority of Christian religious leaders accept the reality of climate change but have never mentioned it to their congregations
By July 21, 2025
Donald Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility? Pakistan Mahatma Gandhi Nehru

Trump Nominated for Nobel Peace Prize by Netanyahu: Could Be the Final Nail in the Coffin for the Award’s Credibility?
By July 9, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech

Cities2gether AI Beta Launch Signals Step in Global Governance Tech
By August 11, 2025
iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show

iPhone 17 Leak Points to September 9 Reveal — Ultra-Thin ‘Air’ Model Steals the Show
By August 9, 2025
Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect

Google Pixel 10 Leak Reveals Massive Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect
By August 8, 2025
Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update

Instagram Unleashes Reposts and Map Sharing in Major Update
By August 7, 2025
Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators

Instagram’s New 1,000-Follower Requirement to Go Live Sparks Backlash From Small Creators
By August 4, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks

Dangerous Kratom Byproduct 7-OH Sold in Gas Stations Sparks Federal Crackdown — FDA Warns of Opioid-Like Risks
By August 6, 2025
Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.

Canadian Wildfires Trigger Air Quality Alerts Across Upper Midwest and Northeast U.S.
By August 4, 2025
Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle Justin Timberlake Shania Twain, Justin Bieber, and Avril Lavigne Bella Hadid Alec Baldwin

Lyme Disease in the Spotlight: 20 Celebrities Open Up About Their Hidden Battle
By August 1, 2025
Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images

E! News

Azealia Banks Accuses Conor McGregor of Sending Unsolicited Nudes, Leaks Alleged Explicit Images
Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival Amazon Sony Prime Video

Amazon MGM

Fan-Led ‘SaveWOT’ Campaign Surpasses 200,000 Signatures, Fueling Hope for ‘Wheel of Time’ Revival
Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake

Formula 1

Toto Wolff-Max Verstappen ‘Meeting’ Sparks F1 Frenzy — But Leaked Jet Pics Are Completely Fake
To Top
Loading...