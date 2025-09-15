Sam Elliott Joins Billy Bob Thornton in Explosive ‘Landman’ Season 2 – First Trailer Drops

Paramount+ has dropped the official trailer for Landman Season 2, and it’s already generating heat. The Taylor Sheridan drama, which attracted nearly 15 million viewers in just four weeks during its debut run, returns November 16 with new cast members, higher stakes, and even more chaos in West Texas oil country.

Billy Bob Thornton reprises his role as Tommy Norris, a hard-living crisis manager thrust into the role of company president after the shocking death of oil tycoon Monty Miller (Jon Hamm) in the Season 1 finale. Thornton, now 70, finds himself navigating new power struggles both in the boardroom and out in the field.







Sam Elliott Joins the Sheridan Universe Again

One of the most significant talking points is the arrival of Sam Elliott, who plays Tommy’s father, T.L. Fans of Taylor Sheridan’s work will recall Elliott’s powerhouse performance as Shea Brennan in 1883. Now, he reunites with Thornton, with whom he shared screen time in the Western classic Tombstone.

Demi Moore’s Cami Steps Into Power

Another major storyline revolves around Demi Moore’s Cami, who must quickly transition from grieving widow to a formidable businesswoman after her husband Monty’s death. According to Thornton, this was always part of Sheridan’s long-term vision: “Taylor always knew she wasn’t being underused, but that there was a plan all along.”

Expect Moore’s Cami to become a central figure in the boardroom battles as she fights to protect her husband’s legacy while navigating the ruthless oil industry.

Andy Garcia’s Dangerous Cartel Connection

Season 2 also expands on the role of Andy Garcia as cartel boss Gallino. After saving Tommy from execution in Season 1, Gallino wasted no time proposing a risky alliance. This uneasy partnership promises combustible tension as cartel influence and corporate oil interests collide.

Meanwhile, Tommy must also juggle family complications, including his outspoken daughter Ainsley (Michelle Randolph) heading to college and his fiery relationship with ex-wife Angela (Ali Larter).

High Stakes, Sheridan Style

With its mix of boardroom betrayals, cartel threats, and family drama, Landman Season 2 embodies the signature Taylor Sheridan formula fans love: gritty realism, moral gray zones, and unforgettable performances. Thornton calls the new direction “an added pressure” for Tommy, but one that keeps him fighting for both his company and his family.

Paramount+ clearly has another hit on its hands. When the oil starts flowing on November 16, Landman will once again prove why Sheridan is one of the most compelling storytellers on television today.