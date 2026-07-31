‘Victorian Psycho’ Unleashes Bloody New Trailer as Maika Monroe Leads

A chilling new trailer for “Victorian Psycho” has arrived, offering horror fans their most unsettling look yet at one of the year’s most anticipated genre films. Starring Maika Monroe in a sinister lead performance, the gothic horror-comedy combines psychological thrills, brutal violence, and biting social satire as it heads toward its theatrical release on September 25, 2026.

Directed by Zachary Wigon, the filmmaker behind Sanctuary, the film adapts Virginia Feito’s acclaimed 2025 novel of the same name. After earning positive reactions during its premiere in the Un Certain Regard section at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival, the movie is now generating fresh buzz with a trailer that blends unsettling imagery, dark comedy, and lavish Victorian aesthetics.

Maika Monroe Takes Center Stage as the Mysterious Winifred Notty

At the heart of the film is Winifred Notty, portrayed by Maika Monroe, who arrives at the isolated Ensor House in England in 1858 as the family’s new governess. Tasked with educating the children of an aristocratic household, Winifred initially appears composed, intelligent, and refined.

However, the trailer quickly reveals that beneath her calm exterior lies something far more dangerous.

As servants mysteriously disappear and suspicion begins to spread throughout the manor, the wealthy Pounds family slowly realizes that their newest employee may be concealing horrifying secrets. Monroe’s chilling narration and unsettling expressions suggest a woman battling or perhaps embracing her own violent instincts.

The trailer even describes Winifred as “the sanest person she’s ever met,” a line delivered with unsettling irony that hints at the film’s dark psychological undertones.

A Gothic Horror Story with Sharp Satirical Bite

While Victorian Psycho embraces classic gothic horror imagery including sprawling estates, candlelit corridors, eerie forests, and Victorian fashion, it also injects a sharp dose of satire into its blood-soaked narrative.

Rather than presenting a conventional haunted-house thriller, the film explores themes of class privilege, social hierarchy, repression, and wealth through an unapologetically violent lens. The aristocratic family that hires Winifred appears blissfully unaware of the danger within their own home, creating a story that blends suspense with darkly comedic observations about privilege and power.

The trailer balances gruesome violence with moments of absurd humor, positioning the film somewhere between psychological horror and satirical black comedy.

Strong Ensemble Cast Supports Monroe

Joining Monroe is an accomplished ensemble featuring Jason Isaacs, Ruth Wilson, Thomasin McKenzie, Evie Templeton, Jacobi Jupe, Amy De Bhrún, Paul Reid, and Katherine Moran.

Jason Isaacs and Ruth Wilson portray the wealthy heads of the household, while Templeton and Jupe play the children placed under Winifred’s supervision. As the mysterious deaths mount, every member of the family appears drawn into an increasingly terrifying nightmare.

The supporting cast helps reinforce the film’s blend of elegant period drama and escalating psychological chaos.

Trailer Showcases Stylish Horror and Brutal Visuals

The newly released footage emphasizes Zachary Wigon’s visually striking direction. Lavish Victorian interiors contrast with scenes of graphic violence, while atmospheric cinematography builds a constant sense of unease.

The trailer is set to the energetic punk track “Throw Yourself to the Sword” by Die Spitz, creating a striking contrast between polished period imagery and modern musical intensity. The fast-paced editing teases gruesome murders, unsettling hallucinations, and psychological breakdowns without revealing the full scope of Winifred’s plans.

The result is a preview that feels equally stylish, disturbing, and unpredictable.

Novel Adaptation Builds Awards and Festival Momentum

Virginia Feito’s novel earned praise for combining literary gothic storytelling with razor-sharp social commentary. Zachary Wigon’s adaptation appears to retain those qualities while expanding the story into a visually ambitious cinematic experience.

Following its Cannes debut, critics praised the film for its originality, performances, and willingness to push genre conventions beyond traditional horror. Many have described it as a unique blend of psychological thriller, period drama, and satirical comedy that refuses to fit neatly into a single category.

The growing anticipation surrounding the film positions Victorian Psycho as one of the standout horror releases of the 2026 fall movie season.

Theatrical Release Set for September

Distributed by Bleecker Street, Victorian Psycho will arrive in select U.S. theaters on September 25, 2026.

With its combination of gothic atmosphere, dark humor, psychological horror, and a standout lead performance from Maika Monroe, the film is expected to appeal to fans of elevated horror as well as audiences seeking an unconventional period thriller.

As the haunting new trailer makes clear, Ensor House may look elegant from the outside—but behind its grand walls lies a nightmare waiting to unfold.