Paul Thomas Anderson Drops Explosive Teaser for Leonardo DiCaprio’s ‘One Battle After Another’

The countdown has officially begun for one of the most anticipated films of the year. Acclaimed director Paul Thomas Anderson has unveiled the first teaser for his latest feature, “One Battle After Another”, a thrilling political action-drama that pairs him for the first time ever with Leonardo DiCaprio. The film is locked for a September 26, 2025, release, just in time for awards season—and very likely a major premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Airing during showings of F1: The Movie over the weekend, the teaser gave audiences their first authentic taste of what’s being billed as Anderson’s most mainstream and action-packed work yet. The teaser, now online in a vertical format, showcases gritty visuals, explosive sequences, and Leonardo DiCaprio in full survivalist mode.







A Radical Reinvention of Pynchon’s “Vineland”

Loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s cult 1990 novel Vineland, Paul Thomas Anderson’s adaptation updates the source material by swapping its original Reagan-era setting for a more contemporary American landscape. Leonardo DiCaprio stars as a former leftist radical who’s gone off the grid to raise his daughter in peace—until ghosts from the past, including a militarized white supremacist played by Sean Penn, drag him into a cross-country chase.

Sources close to test screenings have compared the tone to a blend of The Fugitive and No Country for Old Men, with a politically charged backbone and a surprising amount of spectacle. One attendee described the film as “Paul Thomas Anderson’s version of an action movie—tight, paranoid, and emotionally devastating.”

Star-Studded Cast, IMAX Release

Backing Leonardo DiCaprio is a stacked ensemble that includes Regina Hall, Benicio del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Wood Harris, Chase Infiniti, and Anderson regular Alana Haim. The film was shot in 70mm and will be released in IMAX, continuing PTA’s long-standing love for large-format cinematic experiences.

The teaser offers glimpses of tense shootouts, rural hideouts, high-speed pursuits, and tender moments of father-daughter bonding—all set against Anderson’s signature atmosphere and period detail. Despite the teaser’s limited vertical aspect ratio, fans are already begging for a proper widescreen cut online.

A New Chapter for PTA—and DiCaprio

This marks the first collaboration between Paul Thomas Anderson and Leonardo DiCaprio, ‘One Battle After Another’, a pairing that has been long rumoured since the Boogie Nights era. According to Warner Bros’ marketing team, the studio is still experimenting with how to position the film, even conducting audience polls not about the movie’s quality, but how best to sell it.

With only 90 days to go until release, buzz is building fast for One Battle After Another. If the teaser is any indication, Anderson may be poised for both critical glory and box office heat with his most adrenaline-fueled project to date.