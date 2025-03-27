Leonardo DiCaprio as a Wacky Rebel in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ – Trailer

The first full-length trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated film, “One Battle After Another,” has finally arrived. Following a brief teaser last week, the trailer gives audiences the first real glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio in his first-ever collaboration with the acclaimed director. The film, a darkly comedic political thriller, is set to hit theatres on September 26, with Imax screenings also planned.

DiCaprio Takes on a Revolutionary Role

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, a dishevelled yet determined revolutionary on a mission to rescue his daughter. The trailer kicks off with Bob, dressed in a bathrobe and beanie, struggling to remember the secret codewords as he attempts to reach out to mysterious rebel allies via a payphone. The tone is both absurd and suspenseful, setting the stage for a unique blend of action, satire, and offbeat humour. Joining DiCaprio in this high-energy adventure is an all-star ensemble, including Benicio del Toro as Bob’s enigmatic sensei, who teaches him how to embrace fearlessness—at one point pushing him out of a speeding car. Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle, and Chase Infiniti, whose roles remain mostly under wraps but promise to add depth and intrigue to the story.

The trailer builds to a chaotic climax with Leonardo DiCaprio shouting, “Viva la revolución!” preparing to charge into battle alongside del Toro’s character.

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Vineland’

While the film’s plot details were kept secret for months, it is now confirmed that “One Battle After Another” is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel “Vineland”. Known for his dense, satirical, and paranoia-fueled storytelling, Pynchon’s influence suggests that Anderson’s latest work will blend political intrigue, counterculture themes, and chaotic energy in his signature style.

A High-Stakes Production

Shot in California and El Paso, Texas, the film was captured on 35mm VistaVision cameras, ensuring a rich, cinematic visual style. The production, however, did not come cheap—early estimates placed the budget at over $100 million, but recent reports suggest it may have ballooned to $140 million, making it Paul Thomas Anderson’s most expensive film to date.

This marks Leonardo DiCaprio’s first starring role since 2023’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Martin Scorsese’s historical epic that earned 10 Oscar nominations. While Anderson has yet to win an Academy Award, he has been nominated 11 times, most recently for “Licorice Pizza” in 2022.

A Must-Watch for Film Fans

With Leonardo DiCaprio and Anderson teaming up for the first time, Benicio del Toro’s eccentric mentorship, and a satirical yet action-packed storyline, “One Battle After Another” is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Warner Bros. will release the film exclusively in theatres on September 26, making it a must-see on the big screen.