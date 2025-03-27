Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Leonardo DiCaprio as a Wacky Rebel in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ – Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio Stars as a Wacky Rebel in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Benicio del Toro Regina Hall Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle, and Chase Infiniti Trailer

Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio as a Wacky Rebel in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ – Trailer

Screen Plunge
Published on

The first full-length trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s highly anticipated film, “One Battle After Another,” has finally arrived. Following a brief teaser last week, the trailer gives audiences the first real glimpse at Leonardo DiCaprio in his first-ever collaboration with the acclaimed director. The film, a darkly comedic political thriller, is set to hit theatres on September 26, with Imax screenings also planned.

DiCaprio Takes on a Revolutionary Role

Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, a dishevelled yet determined revolutionary on a mission to rescue his daughter. The trailer kicks off with Bob, dressed in a bathrobe and beanie, struggling to remember the secret codewords as he attempts to reach out to mysterious rebel allies via a payphone. The tone is both absurd and suspenseful, setting the stage for a unique blend of action, satire, and offbeat humour. Joining DiCaprio in this high-energy adventure is an all-star ensemble, including Benicio del Toro as Bob’s enigmatic sensei, who teaches him how to embrace fearlessness—at one point pushing him out of a speeding car. Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle, and Chase Infiniti, whose roles remain mostly under wraps but promise to add depth and intrigue to the story.

The trailer builds to a chaotic climax with Leonardo DiCaprio shouting, “Viva la revolución!” preparing to charge into battle alongside del Toro’s character.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Warner Bros. (@warnerbros)

Inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s ‘Vineland’

While the film’s plot details were kept secret for months, it is now confirmed that “One Battle After Another” is loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel “Vineland. Known for his dense, satirical, and paranoia-fueled storytelling, Pynchon’s influence suggests that Anderson’s latest work will blend political intrigue, counterculture themes, and chaotic energy in his signature style.

A High-Stakes Production

Shot in California and El Paso, Texas, the film was captured on 35mm VistaVision cameras, ensuring a rich, cinematic visual style. The production, however, did not come cheap—early estimates placed the budget at over $100 million, but recent reports suggest it may have ballooned to $140 million, making it Paul Thomas Anderson’s most expensive film to date.

This marks Leonardo DiCaprio’s first starring role since 2023’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Martin Scorsese’s historical epic that earned 10 Oscar nominations. While Anderson has yet to win an Academy Award, he has been nominated 11 times, most recently for “Licorice Pizza” in 2022.

A Must-Watch for Film Fans

With Leonardo DiCaprio and Anderson teaming up for the first time, Benicio del Toro’s eccentric mentorship, and a satirical yet action-packed storyline, “One Battle After Another” is shaping up to be one of the year’s most anticipated releases. Warner Bros. will release the film exclusively in theatres on September 26, making it a must-see on the big screen.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch
By March 27, 2025
Four U.S. Soldiers Killed in Training Accident in Lithuania US Military Ukraine Russia War Belarus Baltic Countries NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte

Four U.S. Soldiers Killed in Training Accident in Lithuania: NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Confirms
By March 27, 2025
Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military Masafer Yatta Basel Adra No Other Land

Oscar-Winning Palestinian Filmmaker Hamdan Ballal Attacked by Israeli Settlers, Detained by Military
By March 25, 2025
Leonardo DiCaprio Stars as a Wacky Rebel in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ Benicio del Toro Regina Hall Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Alana Haim, Wood Harris, Shayna McHayle, and Chase Infiniti Trailer

Leonardo DiCaprio as a Wacky Rebel in Paul Thomas Anderson’s ‘One Battle After Another’ – Trailer
By March 28, 2025
Barry Jenkins to Direct Zendaya in A24’s Ronnie Spector Biopic ‘Be My Baby’

Barry Jenkins to Direct Zendaya in A24’s Ronnie Spector Biopic ‘Be My Baby’
By March 27, 2025
Marvel Studios Unveils Star-Studded Cast for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Production Begins Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Letitia Wright (Shuri), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Simu Liu (Shang-Chi). Also joining them are Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), David Harbour (Red Guardian), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), and the surprise return of X-Men icons Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), and James Marsden (Cyclops). Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (rumoured to finally play Gambit), Pedro Pascal Robert Downey Jr Anthony and Joe Russo

Marvel Studios Unveils Star-Studded Cast for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as Production Begins
By March 27, 2025
The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device Online Casino Playstation XBox Nintendo Switch Epic Games Fortnite

The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device
By March 27, 2025
Tata Motors with JLR and Tesla’s Indian Suppliers Hit Hard by U.S. Auto Tariff Plans Jaguar Range Rover Donald trump Auto tarrif Sona Comstar Samvardhana Motherson

Tata Motors with JLR and Tesla’s Indian Suppliers Hit Hard by U.S. Auto Tariff Plans
By March 27, 2025
Inspeq.ai Expands to Bangalore to Drive Responsible AI Integration in India Enterprise Ireland Ireland Government

Inspeq.ai Expands to Bangalore to Drive Responsible AI Integration in India
By March 27, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device Online Casino Playstation XBox Nintendo Switch Epic Games Fortnite

The Best Cross-Platform Co-Op Games: Play Together No Matter the Device
By March 27, 2025
Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch Nintendo Switch 2

Nintendo Direct March 2025: What to Expect for the Switch’s Final Stretch
By March 27, 2025
Inspeq.ai Expands to Bangalore to Drive Responsible AI Integration in India Enterprise Ireland Ireland Government

Inspeq.ai Expands to Bangalore to Drive Responsible AI Integration in India
By March 27, 2025
Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate Nelle Diala Flight Attendant Twerking

Alaska Airlines Flight Attendant Fired Over Viral Twerk Video Sparks Debate
By March 23, 2025
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Keir Starmer Praised Adolescence—Now He Must Show He’s Learned From It Stephen Graham Andrew tate Owen Cooper Netflix

Keir Starmer Praised Netflix Adolescence by Stephen Graham – What have we learned?
By March 23, 2025
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies Anita Max Wynn TOur Anita Max Win Tour Drake Australia

Gigs

Drake Postpones Australia & New Zealand Tour Dates—Fans React with Support and Conspiracies
‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer Rian Johnson starring Natasha Lyonne Charlie Cale Giancarlo Esposito, John Mulaney, Awkwafina, Haley Joel Osment, Jason Ritter, Kumail Nanjiani, Rhea Perlman, Margo Martindale, David Krumholtz Peacock Poker Face Season 2

Peacock

‘Poker Face’ Season 2 Gets a Release Date and Star-Studded Trailer
To Top
Loading...