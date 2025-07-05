Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Hollywood

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget

Screen Plunge
Published on

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ highly anticipated underwater thriller Deep has hit a major snag. The film, originally set up at Warner Bros., has reportedly paused development due to disagreements over its budget of $275 million. The studio has backed away, prompting Cruise and his team to start shopping the project to other studios, including Universal.

Directed by Doug Liman, with script rewrites by Tom Cruise’s longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, Deep was shaping up to be a jaw-dropping underwater adventure. With two of Hollywood’s most bankable stars attached, it was one of the most talked-about original action films in development. But now, it finds itself floating in troubled waters.

According to Puck News, Warner Bros. executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy told Tom Cruise the studio would not greenlight the project unless the budget came down to $230 million or less—a $45 million difference Cruise reportedly refuses to compromise on. Despite Warner Bros. already investing in pre-visualization work, Tom Cruise is moving on, unhappy with the studio’s financial stance.



Why the Budget Matters

Tom Cruise is known for demanding practical effects, authentic stunts, and high-concept visuals. Combine that with underwater filming, custom-built sets, and star power salaries, and it’s easy to see how Deep became such an expensive proposition. Tom Cruise’s commitment to immersive filmmaking is legendary, and Deep was expected to push those boundaries even further.

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas Dive Into Danger in $200M Supernatural Thriller Deeper with Doug Liman

But from Warner Bros.’ perspective, the financial risks are very real. Tom Cruise’s own Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning had a reported $400 million budget and struggled to recoup those costs at the box office, despite grossing nearly $563 million worldwide. Studios are growing increasingly cautious when it comes to original, high-budget blockbusters.

What’s Next for ‘Deep’?

Tom Cruise is not giving up. His team is reportedly in talks with Universal and potentially other major studios to keep Deep alive. Given Cruise’s history of turning massive risks into critical and commercial successes—like Top Gun: Maverick—there may be a studio willing to take the gamble.

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas, fresh off her performance in Ballerina and No Time to Die, remains a rising action star, adding significant appeal to the project. Tom Cruise publicly praised Ballerina earlier this year, fueling anticipation for this cinematic pairing. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ chemistry, combined with Cruise’s vision, could make Deep a must-watch—if it ever surfaces.

It would be a cinematic tragedy if Deep were never seen in the light of day. Cruise and de Armas have the potential to deliver a tense, thrilling blockbuster unlike anything currently on the market. But in today’s risk-averse industry, even the most prominent stars must convince studios their vision is worth the price tag.

As it stands, Deep is in limbo—but don’t count Cruise out just yet.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Usher Cancels Entire Australian Arena Tour, Leaves Fans in Shock Past Present Future Tour LiveNation

Usher Cancels Entire Australian Arena Tour, Leaves Fans in Shock
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Michael Madsen Dead at 67: Cult Film Legend Remembered for ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘Kill Bill’ Quentin Tarantino

Michael Madsen Dead at 67: Cult Film Legend Remembered for ‘Reservoir Dogs,’ ‘Kill Bill’
By July 4, 2025
Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget Universal Dough Liman

Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners Ryan Coogler Ruth E. Carter Michael B. Jordan Mahershala Ali Kevin Feige

Canceled Marvel ‘Blade’ Reboot Lives On in Vampire Horror Film Sinners
By July 5, 2025
Smart parking ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility in India

ParkMate Rebrands as Blyp, Ushering in a New Era for Urban Mobility
By July 5, 2025
Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector California Online Gambling Online Casino Digital Entertainment

Why California Startups Are Targeting the Digital Entertainment Sector
By July 5, 2025
Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure Infiniti Altima

Nissan Recalls Over 480,000 Vehicles in U.S. and Canada Due to Risk of Engine Failure
By July 3, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch” What Did I miss Kendrick lamar New album

Drake Fires Back at Fan During “Iceman” Livestream After Being Called a “B*tch”
By July 5, 2025
‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever Netflix Anime

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners 2’ Announced at Anime Expo – Sadder, Darker, and Bloodier Than Ever
By July 5, 2025
Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics bitget anti scam game crypto fraud phishing

Bitget’s Anti-Scam Month Trains Over 65% of Users to Outsmart Crypto Fraud Tactics
By July 3, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts X Parody Accounts

Elon Musk’s X To Introduce Stricter Rules on Parody Accounts
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway Caroline Fraser

Was It the Air? ‘Murderland’ Author Links Tacoma Pollution to Rise of Serial Killers Like Ted Bundy and Gary Ridgway
By June 20, 2025
IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025 Lets Move + 1 Campaign

IOC, Abhinav Bindra Foundation, and Reliance Foundation : Campaign for Olympic Day 2025
By June 20, 2025
Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser

Elon Musk’s Daughter Vivian Jenna Wilson Makes Drag Debut at Anti-ICE Fundraiser
By June 18, 2025
‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign Robert Jordan SaveWOT

Amazon Prime Video

‘Wheel of Time’ Cancelled — But Fans Are Fighting Back With a Global Billboard and Sky Campaign
Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling Chicago O’Hare Paris to Chicago on Air France Flight AF136 Charles de Gaulle Airport

Aviation

Air France AF136’s Oceanic U-Turn Stuns Passengers and Sends Aviation Industry Scrambling
Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial 50 Cent’s Ex Daphne Joy in Sean Diddy Combs Trafficking Lawsuit

E! News

Inside the Tumultuous Saga of Daphne Joy: From 50 Cent to the Diddy Trial
To Top
Loading...