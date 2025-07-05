Tom Cruise & Ana de Armas’ $275M Thriller ‘Deep’ Halts After Warner Bros Backs Out Over Budget

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ highly anticipated underwater thriller Deep has hit a major snag. The film, originally set up at Warner Bros., has reportedly paused development due to disagreements over its budget of $275 million. The studio has backed away, prompting Cruise and his team to start shopping the project to other studios, including Universal.

Directed by Doug Liman, with script rewrites by Tom Cruise’s longtime collaborator Christopher McQuarrie, Deep was shaping up to be a jaw-dropping underwater adventure. With two of Hollywood’s most bankable stars attached, it was one of the most talked-about original action films in development. But now, it finds itself floating in troubled waters.

According to Puck News, Warner Bros. executives Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy told Tom Cruise the studio would not greenlight the project unless the budget came down to $230 million or less—a $45 million difference Cruise reportedly refuses to compromise on. Despite Warner Bros. already investing in pre-visualization work, Tom Cruise is moving on, unhappy with the studio’s financial stance.







Why the Budget Matters

Tom Cruise is known for demanding practical effects, authentic stunts, and high-concept visuals. Combine that with underwater filming, custom-built sets, and star power salaries, and it’s easy to see how Deep became such an expensive proposition. Tom Cruise’s commitment to immersive filmmaking is legendary, and Deep was expected to push those boundaries even further.

But from Warner Bros.’ perspective, the financial risks are very real. Tom Cruise’s own Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning had a reported $400 million budget and struggled to recoup those costs at the box office, despite grossing nearly $563 million worldwide. Studios are growing increasingly cautious when it comes to original, high-budget blockbusters.

What’s Next for ‘Deep’?

Tom Cruise is not giving up. His team is reportedly in talks with Universal and potentially other major studios to keep Deep alive. Given Cruise’s history of turning massive risks into critical and commercial successes—like Top Gun: Maverick—there may be a studio willing to take the gamble.

Meanwhile, Ana de Armas, fresh off her performance in Ballerina and No Time to Die, remains a rising action star, adding significant appeal to the project. Tom Cruise publicly praised Ballerina earlier this year, fueling anticipation for this cinematic pairing. Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas’ chemistry, combined with Cruise’s vision, could make Deep a must-watch—if it ever surfaces.

It would be a cinematic tragedy if Deep were never seen in the light of day. Cruise and de Armas have the potential to deliver a tense, thrilling blockbuster unlike anything currently on the market. But in today’s risk-averse industry, even the most prominent stars must convince studios their vision is worth the price tag.

As it stands, Deep is in limbo—but don’t count Cruise out just yet.