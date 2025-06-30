Ryan Gosling Goes Interstellar in First Trailer for ‘Project Hail Mary’ — A Sci-Fi Comedy With World-Saving Stakes

Ryan Gosling is swapping Malibu for Mars—or something far worse. In the highly anticipated first trailer for Project Hail Mary, the Oscar-nominated actor takes on his most out-of-this-world role yet: an ordinary science teacher catapulted into space on a mission to save humanity.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Andy Weir, author of The Martian, the upcoming Amazon and MGM Studios release is directed by the dynamic duo of Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, best known for their work on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and The Lego Movie. With a script penned by Drew Goddard, who also adapted The Martian, the film promises a fusion of science, suspense, and humor—with Gosling’s charming chaos at its core.

In Project Hail Mary, Ryan Gosling plays Ryland Grace, a high school science teacher turned reluctant astronaut who wakes up on a spaceship with no memory—only to discover he’s mankind’s last chance against an impending planetary disaster. Sandra Hüller, fresh off her Oscar-nominated turn in Anatomy of a Fall, plays the scientist who convinces him to take the leap into the unknown. “It’s an insanely ambitious story that’s massive in scope,” Ryan Gosling said at CinemaCon. “And it seemed really hard to make, which is kind of our bag.”







The Project Hail Mary trailer teases sweeping space visuals, unexpected comedy, and a story that blends the survivalist thrills of The Martian with the emotional complexity of Interstellar—but with Lord and Miller’s signature irreverent tone.

With radio silence, alien atmospheres, and an unfolding mystery, Project Hail Mary is shaping up to be one of the most unique entries in the modern sci-fi canon. Adding to the excitement is Gosling’s return to space, having previously played astronaut Neil Armstrong in First Man. But this time, the tone is lighter, the stakes are zanier, and the protagonist? Less polished, more panicked.

Ryan Gosling’s recent streak—including Barbie and The Fall Guy—has proved he can flip between brooding hero and comedic gold with ease. Project Hail Mary seems to marry both. The trailer hints at a one-man show in deep space, where the actor balances terror and tenderness as a man struggling to remember who he is—and why Earth’s fate rests on him.

The film also marks a continued expansion of Amazon’s push into theatrical-level prestige cinema. With its Hollywood A-list cast, award-winning creators, and a beloved source novel, Project Hail Mary may follow in the footsteps of The Martian, which scored seven Oscar nominations and grossed over $630 million worldwide.

As the trailer ends with Ryan Gosling drifting into the void, mumbling, “I was a science teacher, right?”—audiences know they’re in for more than just a mission to save the planet. They’re in for a cosmic comedy of errors that could become the next great space odyssey.