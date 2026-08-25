Add as a preferred source Neon Unleashes ‘Hope’: Na Hong-jin’s Cannes Monster Hit
Connect with us
The Plunge Daily

The Plunge Daily

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ Gets September U.S. Release After Cannes Explosion

South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit

Movies & Documentaries

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ Gets September U.S. Release After Cannes Explosion

Screen Plunge

By

Published on

Neon has locked in a September theatrical release for South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin’s highly anticipated sci-fi monster thriller Hope, following a huge Cannes reception and a record-breaking international sales run.

Neon is bringing Hope to North American theaters on September 9, giving U.S. audiences the chance to experience one of the most talked-about genre films to emerge from the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The distributor is also planning an early premium-format rollout on September 7, with screenings across major large-format venues before the film expands nationwide. The strategy puts Hope firmly in the event-movie category, with Neon betting that its explosive action and creature-feature spectacle will generate strong word of mouth.

‘Hope’ Turns Cannes Buzz Into Global Hype

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, Hope premiered in competition at Cannes and quickly became one of the festival’s most discussed films. Critics praised its relentless pace, brutal action and ambitious blend of science fiction, horror and Korean thriller filmmaking.

The film is set in the remote South Korean community of Hope Harbor, near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. When a mysterious creature begins attacking the village, police chief Bum-seok, played by Hwang Jung-min, and officer Sung-ae, portrayed by Squid Game star Hoyeon, are pulled into a desperate hunt.

Local hunters led by Sung-ki, played by Zo In-sung, join the search in the surrounding forest. But the hunters soon discover they are not simply tracking the creature — they have become its targets.

That premise has helped position Hope as one of the year’s most ambitious Korean sci-fi movies.

Premium Screens Could Make ‘Hope’ a Must-See

Neon’s premium-format strategy gives the film an opportunity to turn its Cannes reputation into a major theatrical event. The September 7 screenings are scheduled across formats including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, Barco HDR, D-Box and Dolby Atmos.

The premium rollout will take place at selected theaters in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas.

The approach suits Hope, which reportedly runs about two hours and 40 minutes and places enormous emphasis on spectacle, creature attacks and kinetic action.

The film’s Cannes response has only intensified expectations. Critics have described it as an unusually ambitious monster movie, with some suggesting it could become an instant cult favorite.

A Decade After ‘The Wailing,’ Na Hong-jin Returns

Hope represents Na Hong-jin’s first feature film in roughly a decade. The filmmaker previously established himself internationally with The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing, building a reputation for intensely violent, unpredictable genre stories.

He reunites with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, whose credits include Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Lee Chang-dong’s Burning. Michael Abels, known for Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Nope, provides the score.

The international cast adds another layer of intrigue. Alongside Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon are Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

‘Hope’ Is Already a Global Success

The film’s international ambitions are enormous. Hope secured more than 200 territory sales following Cannes, reportedly making it one of the biggest overseas pre-sale successes ever for a Korean film.

The movie also opened in South Korea on July 15 and has reportedly earned around $35 million domestically, making it one of the country’s biggest releases of the year.

Na has reportedly envisioned Hope as the beginning of a potential franchise, meaning the September North American release could be more than a one-off theatrical event.

With Cannes acclaim, a huge international sales footprint and a premium-screen launch, Hope is shaping up as one of September’s biggest genre bets and potentially the Korean sci-fi movie audiences won’t want to miss.

  • South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit
  • South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit

Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More in Movies & Documentaries

Submit Your Story

CULTURE

South Korean Director Na Hong-jin’s Hope Gets September US Release After Cannes Hit

Movies & Documentaries

Na Hong-jin’s ‘Hope’ Gets September U.S. Release After Cannes Explosion
By August 25, 2026
Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync

Hip Hop/ Rap

Kranium’s ‘Gal Policy’ Lands in 50 Cent’s Fightland — Dancehall Just Scored a Major Global Sync
By August 25, 2026
California AG Cancels Paramount Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal Rob Bonta Anti-Trust

Hollywood

California AG Cancels Paramount Settlement Talks Over $111 Billion Warner Bros. Discovery Deal
By August 24, 2026
Meghan Markle Rumor and Netflix The Gentlemen Season 2 What Really Happened Guy Ritchie

E! News

Meghan Markle and Netflix’s The Gentlemen : What Really Happened?
By August 24, 2026
Did Elon Musk USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? Right Wing Conspiracy Joe Rogan Experience DOGE

Billboard

Did Elon Musk’s USAID Cuts Really Kill Hip-Hop? The Viral Right Wing Conspiracy
By August 21, 2026
Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR — and AI is at the centre of the plan LC Nueva AIF

Alaya By Stage3 raises seed funding to hit ₹50 crore ARR, and AI is at the centre of the plan
By April 22, 2026
NitiQuest 2026 PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders

NitiQuest 2026: PedalStart and Cesim Spotlight India’s Rising Student Startup Founders
By March 9, 2026
Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence Ashish Kacholia and group, Authum Investments, Aishwarya Rai, Karthik Sundar Iyer, Hardik Patel (Finquest), LNB Group, Mukul Agarwal, Shah Rukh Khan Family Office, Sakal Media Group, Utpal Sheth, and Vinod Dugar (RDB Group).

Venture Catalysts Secures ₹150 Crore to Scale Multi-Stage VC Platform, Expands AI and India Presence
By September 8, 2025

TECH PLUNGE

Dr. Dre Embracing AI in Music His Message to Critics Is Brutal Jimmy Iovine

Artificial Intelligence

Dr. Dre Says He’s Embracing AI in Music — And His Message to Critics Is Brutal
By August 25, 2026
Esports World Cup 2026 Paris AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Emmanuel Macron Saudi Crown Prince MBS

eSports

Esports World Cup 2026: AG.AL Wins $7 Million as Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Watch Finale
By August 25, 2026
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
By August 20, 2026

PLUNGE DAILY

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season James Vowles F1

Formula 1

Carlos Sainz Commits to Williams 2027 Despite Nightmare Season
Drake New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens Live Nation Canada and the National Capital Commission

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake’s New Music Venue History Ottawa Opens
World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight - Heart Aerospace Massive X1 Aircraft

Aviation

World’s Largest Electric Plane Takes Flight
Google Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court

Artificial Intelligence

Google Is Buying Spirit Airlines’ Data for $10 Million to Train AI, Bankruptcy Court to Hear the Matter
4baseCare TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2206-Gene Cancer Test Profiling Panel Oncology

Healthcare

4baseCare Launches TARGT Indiegene V2 With 2,206-Gene Cancer Profiling Panel
Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Live Nation Conflict of Interest Into Lawsuit

Music Disputes

Ellie Goulding Sues Former Managers Over Hidden Live Nation Ties: ‘Conflict of Interest’ Explodes Into Legal Battle
US Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States

Food

Salmonella Outbreak Linked to Jalapeños Expands to 431 Cases Across 32 States
Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto Casa Loma

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Takes Pinkchyu to a Castle for a Private Sushi Date in Toronto
Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet Sachin Bansal

Fintech

Navi Lands $100 Million Prosus Investment in Major Fintech Bet
Drake Janice STFU Faces Megan Thee Stallion Cardi B Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Hip-Hop

Hip Hop/ Rap

Drake Faces Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B and Travis Scott in 2026 MTV VMAs Showdown
Natalie Harp Trump’s Human Printer Unlikely Political Flashpoint Trump aide Jon Ossoff Air Force One Decoy Plane

Trump Presidency

Natalie Harp: Trump’s ‘Human Printer’ Becomes an Unlikely Political Flashpoint
Robin Williams Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes Zelda

AI and Deepfakes

Robin Williams’ Children Revive His Instagram to Fight AI Deepfakes: “This Is Our Way of Sharing His Legacy”
Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36 Heroes Nashville Star postpartum depression

E! News

Hayden Panettiere Dies at 36: ‘Heroes’ and ‘Nashville’ Star’s Life and Legacy
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026 Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule Dutch GP Max Verstappen

Dutch Grand Prix

F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2026: Race Time and Full Zandvoort Schedule
GTA 6 Gameplay Leaked Footage Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges Rockstar Games Cyber leek

Gaming

GTA 6 Gameplay Leak: Jason’s Wild Car Chaos Emerges
Jason Arday Cambridge Professor Death Debate Over Media Race Academia DEI

News

Jason Arday Dead at 41: Cambridge Professor’s Death Reignites Fierce Debate Over Media, Race and Academia
Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran Yemen Strikes Prediction Markets

News

Israeli Air Force Major Arrested Over Alleged Polymarket Bets on Iran, Yemen Strikes
Is Fortnite Down Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 4 Override v42.00

Epic Games

Is Fortnite Down? Chapter 7 Season 4 Update Sends Servers Offline
Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover Four Film PRoject Sam Mendes Paul Mescal

Biopic

Beatles Movie Recreates Iconic Abbey Road Cover
India Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2000 Outlets QSR Watch Edition II report from Kennis Ventures

Business

India’s Burger Boom Explodes Beyond Metros as Top Chains Cross 2,000 Outlets QSR Watch – Edition II report from Kennis Ventures
Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion

E! News

Post Malone Engaged to Christy Lee After Surprise Relationship Reunion
Justin Timberlake Gives Rare Look at Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Summer Photo Jessica Biel

E! News

Justin Timberlake Gives Rare Look at Sons Silas and Phineas in Sweet Summer Photo Dump
To Top
Loading...