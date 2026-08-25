Neon has locked in a September theatrical release for South Korean filmmaker Na Hong-jin’s highly anticipated sci-fi monster thriller Hope, following a huge Cannes reception and a record-breaking international sales run.

Neon is bringing Hope to North American theaters on September 9, giving U.S. audiences the chance to experience one of the most talked-about genre films to emerge from the 79th Cannes Film Festival.

The distributor is also planning an early premium-format rollout on September 7, with screenings across major large-format venues before the film expands nationwide. The strategy puts Hope firmly in the event-movie category, with Neon betting that its explosive action and creature-feature spectacle will generate strong word of mouth.

‘Hope’ Turns Cannes Buzz Into Global Hype

Written and directed by Na Hong-jin, Hope premiered in competition at Cannes and quickly became one of the festival’s most discussed films. Critics praised its relentless pace, brutal action and ambitious blend of science fiction, horror and Korean thriller filmmaking.

The film is set in the remote South Korean community of Hope Harbor, near the Korean Demilitarized Zone. When a mysterious creature begins attacking the village, police chief Bum-seok, played by Hwang Jung-min, and officer Sung-ae, portrayed by Squid Game star Hoyeon, are pulled into a desperate hunt.

Local hunters led by Sung-ki, played by Zo In-sung, join the search in the surrounding forest. But the hunters soon discover they are not simply tracking the creature — they have become its targets.

That premise has helped position Hope as one of the year’s most ambitious Korean sci-fi movies.

Premium Screens Could Make ‘Hope’ a Must-See

Neon’s premium-format strategy gives the film an opportunity to turn its Cannes reputation into a major theatrical event. The September 7 screenings are scheduled across formats including Dolby Cinema, 4DX, ScreenX, Barco HDR, D-Box and Dolby Atmos.

The premium rollout will take place at selected theaters in cities including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco and Dallas.

The approach suits Hope, which reportedly runs about two hours and 40 minutes and places enormous emphasis on spectacle, creature attacks and kinetic action.

The film’s Cannes response has only intensified expectations. Critics have described it as an unusually ambitious monster movie, with some suggesting it could become an instant cult favorite.

A Decade After ‘The Wailing,’ Na Hong-jin Returns

Hope represents Na Hong-jin’s first feature film in roughly a decade. The filmmaker previously established himself internationally with The Chaser, The Yellow Sea and The Wailing, building a reputation for intensely violent, unpredictable genre stories.

He reunites with cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo, whose credits include Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite and Lee Chang-dong’s Burning. Michael Abels, known for Jordan Peele’s Get Out and Nope, provides the score.

The international cast adds another layer of intrigue. Alongside Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung and Hoyeon are Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton, Alicia Vikander and Michael Fassbender.

‘Hope’ Is Already a Global Success

The film’s international ambitions are enormous. Hope secured more than 200 territory sales following Cannes, reportedly making it one of the biggest overseas pre-sale successes ever for a Korean film.

The movie also opened in South Korea on July 15 and has reportedly earned around $35 million domestically, making it one of the country’s biggest releases of the year.

Na has reportedly envisioned Hope as the beginning of a potential franchise, meaning the September North American release could be more than a one-off theatrical event.

With Cannes acclaim, a huge international sales footprint and a premium-screen launch, Hope is shaping up as one of September’s biggest genre bets and potentially the Korean sci-fi movie audiences won’t want to miss.