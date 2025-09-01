Connect with us

Woody Allen Defends Moscow Film Festival Appearance After Ukrainian Backlash

Culture

Screen Plunge
Oscar-winning filmmaker Woody Allen is under fire after making a remote appearance at Moscow International Film Week, sparking condemnation from Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Ukraine called his participation “a disgrace and an insult” to filmmakers and actors killed or injured in Russia’s war, accusing Woody Allen of helping “whitewash atrocities” by attending a festival hosted by Kremlin-aligned director Fyodor Bondarchuk.

The ministry’s statement read: “By taking part in a festival that brings together Putin’s supporters and voices, Allen chooses to turn a blind eye to the atrocities Russia commits in Ukraine every single day. Culture must never be used to whitewash crimes or serve as a propaganda tool.”



Woody Allen Rebuts Accusations, Condemns Putin

Woody Allen rejected the idea that his participation endorsed Russia’s actions.

“When it comes to the conflict in Ukraine, I believe strongly that Vladimir Putin is totally in the wrong. The war he has caused is appalling,” Woody Allen said. “But, whatever politicians have done, I don’t feel cutting off artistic conversations is ever a good way to help.”

Woody Allen clarified that he has “only good feelings for Moscow and St. Petersburg” but no plans to make a film in Russia. He also praised classic Russian cinema, citing Sergei Bondarchuk’s Oscar-winning War and Peace.

Moscow International Film Week: A Political Stage

The festival, launched in 2024, is not to be confused with the long-running Moscow International Film Festival. This year’s lineup featured several Putin-friendly figures, including Serbian filmmaker Emir Kusturica, who openly supports the Russian president.

For critics, Woody Allen’s appearance — broadcast on a large screen in a packed Moscow theater — risks giving legitimacy to a cultural event that Ukrainian officials argue is designed to bolster Kremlin narratives.

Hollywood vs. Moscow

Woody Allen’s presence contrasts sharply with the broader Hollywood solidarity with Ukraine, where leading actors and filmmakers have backed President Zelenskyy’s appeals at the Golden Globes, Grammys, and Cannes.

The incident also underscores how cultural diplomacy remains contested in wartime. While Ukraine calls for boycotts of Russian cultural platforms, Woody Allen insists art should remain a bridge.

 

Woody Allen’s Career Context

The controversy arrives at a fragile moment in Allen’s career. His European-financed films Rifkin’s Festival (2020) and Coup de Chance (2023) were produced after Amazon ended their deal in 2019, following resurfaced abuse allegations Allen denies. In 2024, he hinted at retirement, claiming “the romance of filmmaking is gone.”

Whether Moscow International Film Week will be a footnote or a stain on Allen’s late career remains to be seen. For now, his attempt at cultural dialogue has collided head-on with the politics of war.

