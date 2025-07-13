Drake Toasts to Anti-Kendrick Chant at Wireless Festival: “I’ll Drink to That”

Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar saga just got another fiery chapter — and this time, the crowd joined the chorus. During night two of the Wireless Festival 2025 in London, a “F**k Kendrick” chant broke out during Drake’s headlining performance. Rather than defusing the moment, Drake leaned in — literally.

As part of his Drake & The Mandem showcase, the Toronto rapper was sharing the stage with UK heavyweights Central Cee, J Hus, and Dave. After bragging, “Three nights headlining, three different sets, three different vibes. Name another artist that can do that and bring him up here and we can clash right now,” the crowd erupted into an unfiltered chant aimed squarely at Kendrick Lamar, his long-standing lyrical nemesis.

Drake paused, removed his headset, and nodded knowingly before making a casual but cutting request: “Chubbs, grab me a shot, I’ll drink to that.” The crowd went wild as he took the shot, then followed it up with the rhetorical jab: “Y’all thought y’all could knock The Boy off for real?” Unified in loyalty, fans roared “NO!” before Drake launched into NOKIA, a fan-favorite track off his PARTYNEXTDOOR collab tape $ome $exy $ongs 4 U.







Drake Fuels the Feud — Again

The moment was brief, but in the high-stakes world of rap beefs, it didn’t go unnoticed. While Drake didn’t name-drop Kendrick Lamar directly, the toast was a not-so-subtle nod to the heat lingering from last year’s explosive lyrical battle, which included Kendrick’s chart-topping diss track Not Like Us. The feud became so volatile that Drake even filed a defamation lawsuit against Universal Music Group over its role in distributing Lamar’s record.

Wireless night one was noticeably free of Kendrick Lamar references, with Drake curating a smoother, R&B-driven vibe featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR, Bryson Tiller, Bobby V, and Lauryn Hill. But night two flipped the switch entirely, showcasing his grittier, competitive side — and giving fans exactly the kind of energy they came for.

Drake’s response to the crowd chanting “F*CK KENDRICK” at Wireless 👀 “Chubbs, grab me a shot, I’ll drink to that.”pic.twitter.com/kfJH1s8LfV — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) July 12, 2025

What’s Next for Drake?

With Wireless Festival wrapping up its third night with Burna Boy and Vybz Kartel, all eyes are now on the next leg of Drake’s Some Special Shows 4 U European tour, running through September with PARTYNEXTDOOR. As for the Kendrick Lamar feud, if this crowd moment is any indication, Drake is staying sharp, playful, and ready for whatever’s next.

Whether it was a spontaneous crowd reaction or a carefully calculated part of the show, one thing is clear: Drake just made sure his name stays top of mind in the rap rivalry that refuses to die.