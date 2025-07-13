Travis Scott Shouts Out Drake’s “What Did I Miss?” and Silences Beef Rumors Before JACKBOYS 2

After months of fan-fueled speculation over a possible rift between Travis Scott and Drake, the Cactus Jack rapper just delivered a not-so-subtle message that’s cooling the beef chatter — for now. Travis took to his Instagram Story to post a screenshot of the lyrics from Drake’s latest single, What Did I Miss?, adding the enthusiastic caption: “Lessss goooo.” The move quickly went viral across hip-hop circles, with many fans interpreting it as a public endorsement — and possibly a peace signal — just one day before JACKBOYS 2 drops.

No Smoke, Just Support?

The alleged tension between Travis Scott and Drake had its roots in the Kendrick Lamar vs. Drake feud that dominated hip-hop headlines in 2024. Travis stirred the pot when he and Metro Boomin encouraged Future to play Like That — the now-infamous diss track aimed at Drake — before fans knew about Kendrick’s lyrical attack.







That moment, combined with some cryptic performance visuals and Travis’s industry ties to Drake’s rivals (notably Cash XO and The Weeknd), set off alarms for fans who were quick to assume a fracture in their long-standing creative bond.

However, Travis Scott’s recent social media activity is rewriting that narrative. His What Did I Miss? post follows earlier moments of love for Drake’s music, including public praise for the PARTYNEXTDOOR collab NOKIA and a FaceTime call to Drake during the Anita Max Win tour in Australia.

One Post, Many Messages

With JACKBOYS 2 dropping on July 13 and the rap internet in a frenzy, timing is everything. Some fans see Travis Scott’s Instagram Story as a strategic PR play to calm speculation and refocus attention on his upcoming project. Others believe it’s genuine admiration, reinforcing the idea that their brotherhood runs deeper than industry beef and social media noise.

Adding more fuel to the alliance theory, both rappers recently found themselves on the receiving end of lyrical jabs from Pusha T on the new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out. If there was ever a time for Drake and Travis to unite again, it’s now — with a shared rival and a history of chart-topping collaborations like SICKO MODE and MELTDOWN.

Is the Beef Over?

For now, there’s no official joint track announced between the two. But if Travis Scott’s shoutout is any indication, fans may not have to wait long for a reunion. Given their history of dropping bangers and breaking the internet together, another OVO x Cactus Jack collab could easily be in the cards for 2025.

Until then, fans are dissecting every lyric, emoji, and caption. Because in hip-hop, silence isn’t always beef, and one post can say more than an entire verse.