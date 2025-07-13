Drake Iceman Mode at Wireless 2025, Crowns London King of Hip-Hop

Drake lit up the Wireless Festival 2025 with a London-themed Night 2 performance that was anything but friendly. After wooing fans with R&B vibes on the first night, the Toronto superstar returned to Finsbury Park on July 12 ready for war — and he made sure everyone knew it.

“This isn’t the singing s— anymore,” Drake told the roaring crowd. “This is for my motherf—ing dogs.” The rapper, now fully embracing his combative alter ego, kicked off the night with “IDGAF” featuring Yeat, signaling his readiness to shake the Wireless stage with raw, untamed energy.

From there, it was a rapid-fire showcase of fan favorites and hard-hitting anthems — “Nonstop,” “Sicko Mode,” “Knife Talk” — each more menacing than the last. But beyond the music, it was the message that resonated: Drake wasn’t just performing, he was staking territory.







Drake Backs London, Disses Kendrick and LeBron

In a move that shocked fans and stirred social media frenzy, Drake didn’t hold back from taking shots at some of pop culture’s biggest figures. He lobbed lyrical grenades at NBA superstar LeBron James and reignited his ongoing war of words with Kendrick Lamar. The Wireless crowd, already on edge, erupted at every provocation.

But Drake’s biggest power move? Declaring London the most dominant force in hip-hop today.

“If you’re not ready to go bar-for-bar, don’t step in the arena,” he warned, echoing recent sentiments from Skepta, who challenged U.S. rappers to face off against the UK’s best.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wireless Festival (@wirelessfest)

UK’s Finest Join the Frenzy

Drake didn’t ride solo in this London lovefest. He brought out a who’s who of British rap royalty — Skepta, Central Cee, Dave — further cementing his alliance with the UK scene. The guest appearances felt like a coronation. With every artist that hit the stage, Drake made it clear: this was London’s moment, and he was here to co-sign it.

Fans responded in kind, chanting, barking, and moshing through the entire set. The performance was raw, unpredictable, and instantly viral — a stark contrast from his smooth Night 1 delivery.

A New Era of Drake?

Wireless 2025 Night 2 wasn’t just a concert — it was a battle cry. The performance hinted at a more aggressive phase in Drake’s career, one where alliances shift, gloves come off, and the global hip-hop map might need some redrawing.

Whether you’re Team Kendrick or Team Drake, one thing’s for sure: Drake just made London the new battleground for rap supremacy, and Wireless Festival 2025 may go down as the night everything changed.