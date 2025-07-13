Travis Scott Appears to Respond to Pusha T Disses on ‘Jackboys 2’ Track “Champain & Vacay”

The rap world is buzzing once again as Travis Scott appears to fire back at Pusha T in a sly verse from “Champain & Vacay,” a track off his brand-new compilation album Jackboys 2. After being subtly — and not-so-subtly — dissed on the latest Clipse album, Travis Scott may finally be ready to speak his piece.

Released on July 13 in celebration of 713 Day, Jackboys 2 brings together Travis and his Cactus Jack Records crew with an all-star lineup including Don Toliver, SoFaygo, Sheck Wes, Bun B, Future, and more. But it’s Travis Scott’s verse on “Champain & Vacay” that has the internet in detective mode.

“Blue Bugatti, I’m dodgin’ TMZ / Made a hundred off pushin’ T’s / Now my phone on DND,” Scott raps — a line fans immediately interpreted as a layered reference to Pusha T, as well as a cheeky flex about profiting off streetwear (or perhaps Push’s name itself).







The lyric comes just days after Pusha T, one-half of the iconic duo Clipse, reignited rumors of tension with Scott on the track “So Be It” from the new Clipse album Let God Sort Em Out. While Pusha T didn’t name Travis Scott directly, his lyrics told a vivid story: “You cried in front of me, you died in front of me / Calabasas took your girl and your pride in front of me…”

Pusha T later confirmed in interviews that the verse referenced a 2023 meeting where Travis Scott played his Utopia album for him and Pharrell — but conveniently skipped the part with Drake’s “Meltdown” verse, which dissed both Pusha and Pharrell. On The New York Times’ Popcast, Pusha doubled down, calling Scott’s presence “unnecessary” and labeling him “a w––” for chasing trends and loyalties.

But if “Champain & Vacay” is any indication, Travis Scott isn’t sitting this one out. His verse on Champain & Vacay doesn’t name names like Pusha T, but the wordplay of Pushin Ts, timing, and tone make it hard to interpret any other way.

While neither artist has confirmed an all-out feud, Jackboys 2 now sits in a growing timeline of lyrical back-and-forths, alliances, and shady subtweets. With Pusha T labeling Travis Scott a non-threat and Scott quietly dropping bars that bite, fans are divided — and hooked.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott continues to dominate headlines with Jackboys 2, his WWE appearances, and an upcoming international tour.