To borrow from Avengers: Endgame, Drake seems to be music’s own Thanos: “inevitable.” Or you can say he is Michael.

The 6ix God once again proves he’s an unstoppable force in the music game. Despite a fair amount of criticism from some corners of the internet, Drake’s latest single, ‘NOKIA’, has soared past expectations and crossed a major milestone. According to a new report, the track has moved over one million units in less than two months, making it eligible for diamond certification by the RIAA — a rare and impressive feat. More significantly, Drake becomes the first rapper in 2025 to reach this mark.

The success of ‘NOKIA’ is especially noteworthy considering the mixed reception it initially received. Some labelled it a “dud,” but the track’s undeniable catchiness, playful tone, and nostalgic Nokia ringtone sample produced by Elkan have made it a favourite among fans. Drake’s decision to lean back into a more humorous, laid-back style clearly paid off, re-engaging his massive audience with a sound that’s both familiar and refreshing.

Chart Success and Viral Momentum

‘NOKIA’ is currently sitting at #7 on the Billboard Hot 100, its highest position yet after climbing back into the top 10. It even managed to leapfrog Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us”, bumping the viral diss track to #9. This chart movement came just hours after Drake dropped the official music video, directed by longtime collaborator Theo Skudra.

The video has added even more momentum to the track, amassing nearly two million views within its first 24 hours and hitting #1 on YouTube’s trending music chart. The slick, high-energy visuals complement the track’s tone perfectly and are clearly resonating with fans — especially on social media, where clips from the video are going viral across platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

A Big Win Amid a Controversial Year

Drake’s win with “NOKIA” comes during a tumultuous stretch for the Canadian superstar. He’s been under scrutiny for the ongoing Universal Music Group lawsuit, as well as his high-profile rap beef with Kendrick Lamar. Yet, regardless of the controversies, it’s clear that his commercial dominance remains intact. Where many fans notice that Kendrick Lamar may be a one-hit international commercial success with ‘Not Like Us’. And if he doesn’t rap about Drake, he will be forgotten internationally.

His latest project with PartyNextDoor, $ome $exy $ongs 4 U, which features “NOKIA,” has also made waves — selling 500,000 equivalent album units to date and positioning itself for gold certification. There are even reports suggesting it might be the fastest-selling album of 2025, though that remains unconfirmed.

Critics may continue to question his creative choices, but Drake’s grip on the charts is undeniable. Drake’s influence in the music industry is still unmatched, even in what some call a creative lull. Whether it’s through viral hooks, visual rollouts, or sheer fanbase loyalty, the 6ix God finds a way to win.

With “NOKIA” climbing the charts, breaking sales records, and dominating online conversation, Drake once again reminds the world — you can count him out, but he never stays down for long.