Drake Calls Out DJ Khaled Over Palestine Silence on New ‘Iceman’ Track

Drake raps clearly about DJ Khaled: “Your people are still waiting for a ‘Free Palestine,’ but apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green.” The debate intensified in 2024 when Palestinian-American entrepreneur Fadie Musallet, who is also Khaled’s cousin, publicly expressed disappointment regarding the producer’s silence.

Drake has ignited a major online discussion after appearing to criticise DJ Khaled over his silence on Palestine in a song from the newly released album Iceman.

The Canadian rapper blew the fans by simultaneously releasing three albums – Iceman, Habibti, and Maid of Honour, marking his first solo studio releases since For All the Dogs in 2023. However, one lyric from the track “Make Them Pay” quickly became one of the most talked-about moments from the rollout.

In Make Them Pay, Drake raps clearly about DJ Khaled: “Your people are still waiting for a ‘Free Palestine,’ but apparently everything isn’t black and white and red and green.”

Many listeners interpreted the Drake bar as a direct reference to DJ Khaled, whose Palestinian heritage has led to repeated calls online for him to publicly address the ongoing war in Gaza.

DJ Khaled’s Silence Has Faced Previous Criticism

DJ Khaled has faced growing criticism from some fans, activists, and members of the Palestinian community for not speaking publicly about the Israel-Gaza conflict despite his family roots.

The producer, known for chart-topping collaborations across hip-hop and pop music, has largely avoided public political commentary surrounding Gaza since the conflict intensified in 2023.

The debate intensified in 2024 when Palestinian-American entrepreneur Fadie Musallet, who is also DJ Khaled’s cousin, publicly expressed disappointment regarding the producer’s silence.

Fadie Musallet questioned why DJ Khaled had previously spoken out during the Black Lives Matter protests but remained quiet on Palestine.

His comments gained renewed attention following Drake’s lyric release.

Drake Previously Supported Gaza Ceasefire Calls

Although Drake has generally avoided extensive public political statements regarding the conflict, the rapper previously showed support for humanitarian calls connected to Gaza.

In October 2023, Drake signed the Artists4Ceasefire open letter calling for a ceasefire and humanitarian aid access during the war.

The rapper, who is Jewish, also drew attention in 2025 after appearing to acknowledge pro-Palestine demonstrators from a hotel balcony during a stay in Copenhagen.

The new lyric suggests Drake may now be more willing to directly address political tensions and expectations surrounding celebrities and public advocacy.

‘Iceman’ Era Opens With Controversy and Conversation

The Palestine reference is only one part of the larger conversation surrounding Drake’s ambitious new music rollout.

The rapper officially launched his “Iceman era” through the fourth episode of his livestream series before unveiling all three albums at midnight. Fans have also closely analysed the projects for references to Kendrick Lamar, industry rivalries, and Drake’s evolving public image after their widely publicised feud in 2024.

Social media platforms quickly filled with reactions to the DJ Khaled lyric on Make Them Pay, with some praising Drake for speaking openly, while others argued celebrities should avoid political commentary altogether.

Regardless of interpretation, the lyric has become one of the defining early talking points from Drake’s latest release cycle.