Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

Cyber Society

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

Tech Plunge
Published on

X (formerly Twitter) has suffered three major outages in a single day, disrupting service for millions of users worldwide. According to cybersecurity reports, the pro-Palestinian hacking group Dark Storm Team has claimed responsibility for a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, flooding the platform’s servers with excessive traffic and causing widespread login failures. Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of X, has suggested that the attack may have been carried out by a foreign entity, escalating concerns over global cyber warfare. As the outage subsides, cybersecurity experts warn that more attacks could follow, raising alarms about the vulnerability of major online platforms.

Three Outages in One Day: What Happened to X?

The first outage struck in the morning, with over 40,000 users reporting issues on Downdetector. While services briefly resumed, a second outage in the afternoon peaked at 29,143 reports, leaving users frustrated as they faced repeated error messages.

By the evening, X suffered its third significant disruption, with thousands of users unable to log in, post, or access their feeds. While temporary recovery efforts are underway, concerns remain about the platform’s ability to withstand future cyberattacks.

Elon Musk Confirming the X Cyberattack

Elon Musk Confirms the X Cyberattack

Who Is Dark Storm Team, and Why Did They Target X?

Dark Storm Team is a pro-Palestinian hacking group known for launching cyberattacks against countries and organizations that support Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Security experts at Orange Cyberdefense suggest that the group may have ties to Russian cyber units and has previously attacked high-profile targets, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Haifa Port in Israel, and the UAE’s Ministry of Defense.

The group reportedly claimed responsibility for the X attack in a Telegram post, describing it as part of an ongoing campaign against Western digital infrastructure. Their primary method—DDoS attacks—allows them to flood servers with artificial traffic, crippling networks and causing extended downtimes.

Cyberattack shuts down production of world’s largest meat processing company – JBS Foods

Elon Musk’s Foreign Cyberwarfare Theory

Elon Musk has raised suspicions that a foreign nation may be involved in the attacks, calling them “massive” and highly coordinated. He noted that X experiences cyber threats daily but emphasized that this attack required significant resources, suggesting state-backed involvement.

Musk’s statement comes amid growing geopolitical tensions, with cyber warfare increasingly used to disrupt global communications. While no government has been officially accused, experts warn that cyberattacks could be part of a broader strategy to destabilize Western media platforms.

The Bigger Picture: Cyberattacks on the Rise

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Research has reported a 44% increase in cyberattacks year over year, with the Media and entertainment industry ranking as the fourth most targeted sector. Governments and private companies alike are facing escalating threats from hacker groups, many of which are linked to political or ideological causes.

As X recovers from its latest attack, experts stress the need for stronger cybersecurity defenses. Users are also advised to stay vigilant, as more outages and potential data breaches could follow.

With X back online—at least for now—the question remains: Is this just the beginning of a larger cyberwar?


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement
By March 11, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
By March 10, 2025
My Chemical Romance’s Bob Bryar Found Dead Next to Nitrous Oxide Canisters

My Chemical Romance’s Bob Bryar Found Dead Next to Nitrous Oxide Canisters
By March 10, 2025
“The Last of Us” Season 2 Promises to Be a Brutal, Heart-Stopping Ride – Here’s What to Expect Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann Pedro Pascal (Joel), Bella Ramsey (Ellie), Gabriel Luna (Tommy), and Rutina Wesley (Maria) Kaitlyn Dever Catherine O’Hara The Last of Us Season 2 Trailer

“The Last of Us” Season 2 Promises to Be a Brutal, Heart-Stopping Ride – Here’s What to Expect
By March 11, 2025
Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer Sparks Controversy for Copying A24’s Indie Aesthetic Florence Pugh, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, and Wyatt Russel Minari, Everything Everywhere All At Once, Midsommar, A Different Man, and You Hurt My Feelings A24 Studios Indie Films

Marvel’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Trailer Sparks Controversy for Copying A24’s Indie Aesthetic
By March 10, 2025
Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson's ‘The Alto Knights’

Robert De Niro Takes on Dual Mafia Roles in Barry Levinson’s ‘The Alto Knights’
By March 9, 2025
Mondelez India Strengthens Healthcare Access for 1.45 Million People

Mondelez India Strengthens Healthcare Access for 1.45 Million People
By March 10, 2025
Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families

Michael Sheen Buys £1 Million Worth of Debt to Help Struggling Families
By March 8, 2025
Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude

Mercedes Confirms Baby G-Wagon: A Mini Beast with Big Attitude
By March 3, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025 Ethereum Bitcoin Cryptocurrency

How entrepreneurs can take advantage of DeFi for business growth in 2025
By February 25, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement
By March 11, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
By March 10, 2025
Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet Time2Play’s mobile casino list

Why Are Blockchains So Important To The Future Of The Internet
By February 28, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time Kalki Durex’s Global Sex Survey 2024 Kalki Koechlin Abhay Deol Vir Das

Durex Launches India’s First Intimacy Podcast: Breaking Taboos One Episode at a Time
By February 19, 2025
Motley Crue Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster Mötley Crüe frontman LearJet Crash FAA

News

Vince Neil’s Private Jet Crashes in Arizona: Pilot Dead, Girlfriend Injured in Fiery Airport Disaster
Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U $$$4U Valentine's Day Marlyn Monroe Towers

Album Drop

Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR Drop Icy Album Cover for $ome $exy $ongs 4 U
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
To Top
Loading...