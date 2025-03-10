Massive Cyberattack on X: Dark Storm Team Claims Responsibility as Elon Musk Suggests Foreign Involvement

X (formerly Twitter) has suffered three major outages in a single day, disrupting service for millions of users worldwide. According to cybersecurity reports, the pro-Palestinian hacking group Dark Storm Team has claimed responsibility for a Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attack, flooding the platform’s servers with excessive traffic and causing widespread login failures. Billionaire Elon Musk, the owner of X, has suggested that the attack may have been carried out by a foreign entity, escalating concerns over global cyber warfare. As the outage subsides, cybersecurity experts warn that more attacks could follow, raising alarms about the vulnerability of major online platforms.

Three Outages in One Day: What Happened to X?

The first outage struck in the morning, with over 40,000 users reporting issues on Downdetector. While services briefly resumed, a second outage in the afternoon peaked at 29,143 reports, leaving users frustrated as they faced repeated error messages.

By the evening, X suffered its third significant disruption, with thousands of users unable to log in, post, or access their feeds. While temporary recovery efforts are underway, concerns remain about the platform’s ability to withstand future cyberattacks.

Who Is Dark Storm Team, and Why Did They Target X?

Dark Storm Team is a pro-Palestinian hacking group known for launching cyberattacks against countries and organizations that support Israel’s military operations in Gaza. Security experts at Orange Cyberdefense suggest that the group may have ties to Russian cyber units and has previously attacked high-profile targets, including Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), Haifa Port in Israel, and the UAE’s Ministry of Defense.

The group reportedly claimed responsibility for the X attack in a Telegram post, describing it as part of an ongoing campaign against Western digital infrastructure. Their primary method—DDoS attacks—allows them to flood servers with artificial traffic, crippling networks and causing extended downtimes.

Elon Musk’s Foreign Cyberwarfare Theory

Elon Musk has raised suspicions that a foreign nation may be involved in the attacks, calling them “massive” and highly coordinated. He noted that X experiences cyber threats daily but emphasized that this attack required significant resources, suggesting state-backed involvement.

Musk’s statement comes amid growing geopolitical tensions, with cyber warfare increasingly used to disrupt global communications. While no government has been officially accused, experts warn that cyberattacks could be part of a broader strategy to destabilize Western media platforms.

The Bigger Picture: Cyberattacks on the Rise

Cybersecurity firm Check Point Research has reported a 44% increase in cyberattacks year over year, with the Media and entertainment industry ranking as the fourth most targeted sector. Governments and private companies alike are facing escalating threats from hacker groups, many of which are linked to political or ideological causes.

As X recovers from its latest attack, experts stress the need for stronger cybersecurity defenses. Users are also advised to stay vigilant, as more outages and potential data breaches could follow.

With X back online—at least for now—the question remains: Is this just the beginning of a larger cyberwar?