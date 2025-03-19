Binance Honored by Singapore Police Force for Cybercrime Prevention Efforts

In an era when cyber threats are evolving at an alarming rate, public-private partnerships have become critical weapons in the fight against digital crime. Recognizing the importance of such collaborations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently honoured Binance for its proactive role in cybercrime prevention and investigation.

Binance Receives APPACT Appreciation Award

Binance was awarded an Appreciation Award from SPF’s CyberCrime Command (CCC) at the annual Alliance of Public-Private Cybercrime Stakeholders (APPACT) networking dinner. This prestigious event brings together law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity experts, and private companies to strengthen digital defences and combat emerging cyber threats.

The APPACT Appreciation Awards recognize companies that have significantly contributed to supporting crime prevention efforts, enhancing investigative capabilities, and reinforcing cybersecurity resilience. Binance’s recognition underscores its commitment to fostering a safer digital ecosystem in Singapore and beyond.

A Collective Fight Against Cybercrime

At the event, Mr. Zhang Weihan, Acting Deputy Commissioner (Investigation & Intelligence) and Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of SPF, praised the collaborative efforts of private sector stakeholders. He acknowledged the Crypto exchange and other key industry leaders for their dedication to strengthening cybersecurity defences and assisting in cybercrime investigations.

Binance was recognized alongside 17 other global companies, including Google, Mastercard, Meta, Microsoft, and PayPal. This acknowledgement highlights the growing importance of cross-industry cooperation in tackling fraud, financial crimes, and digital threats that impact millions worldwide.

Following the award, Akbar Akhtar, Binance’s Head of Investigations for APAC, emphasized the company’s strong commitment to cybersecurity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies: “Receiving the APPACT Appreciation Award is an honour for Binance, and we are deeply grateful to the Singapore Police Force for recognizing our team’s efforts in combating cybercrime. At Binance, we have always believed that effective security requires collaboration. That is why we are constantly looking for opportunities to directly engage with both law enforcement agencies and industry players to create a digital environment where everyone feels safe, comfortable, and protected.”

Binance’s Global Cybercrime Prevention Initiatives

Binance has built a reputation for its robust security measures and proactive collaboration with law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company’s commitment to cybersecurity extends beyond Singapore:

Thailand: Binance was recognized by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) for its role in Operation Cyber Guardian, an international crackdown on cybercriminal networks.

Indonesia: Binance received an appreciation medal from Indonesia’s Directorate of Cyber Crime for its long-term contributions to cybercrime investigations.

Global Reach: In 2024 alone, Binance’s specialized security teams responded to nearly 65,000 law enforcement requests worldwide, reinforcing its dedication to building a safe and transparent digital financial ecosystem.

As cyber criminals adopt more sophisticated methods, Binance remains committed to working alongside law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and industry partners to enhance security and trust in the digital space.