Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Binance Honored by Singapore Police Force for Cybercrime Prevention Efforts

Binance Honored by Singapore Police Force for Cybercrime Prevention Efforts Cybersecurity

Cryptocurrency

Binance Honored by Singapore Police Force for Cybercrime Prevention Efforts

Tech Plunge
Published on

In an era when cyber threats are evolving at an alarming rate, public-private partnerships have become critical weapons in the fight against digital crime. Recognizing the importance of such collaborations, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently honoured Binance for its proactive role in cybercrime prevention and investigation.

Binance Receives APPACT Appreciation Award

Binance was awarded an Appreciation Award from SPF’s CyberCrime Command (CCC) at the annual Alliance of Public-Private Cybercrime Stakeholders (APPACT) networking dinner. This prestigious event brings together law enforcement agencies, cybersecurity experts, and private companies to strengthen digital defences and combat emerging cyber threats.

The APPACT Appreciation Awards recognize companies that have significantly contributed to supporting crime prevention efforts, enhancing investigative capabilities, and reinforcing cybersecurity resilience. Binance’s recognition underscores its commitment to fostering a safer digital ecosystem in Singapore and beyond.

A Collective Fight Against Cybercrime

At the event, Mr. Zhang Weihan, Acting Deputy Commissioner (Investigation & Intelligence) and Director of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of SPF, praised the collaborative efforts of private sector stakeholders. He acknowledged the Crypto exchange and other key industry leaders for their dedication to strengthening cybersecurity defences and assisting in cybercrime investigations.

Binance was recognized alongside 17 other global companies, including Google, Mastercard, Meta, Microsoft, and PayPal. This acknowledgement highlights the growing importance of cross-industry cooperation in tackling fraud, financial crimes, and digital threats that impact millions worldwide.

Following the award, Akbar Akhtar, Binance’s Head of Investigations for APAC, emphasized the company’s strong commitment to cybersecurity and cooperation with law enforcement agencies: “Receiving the APPACT Appreciation Award is an honour for Binance, and we are deeply grateful to the Singapore Police Force for recognizing our team’s efforts in combating cybercrime. At Binance, we have always believed that effective security requires collaboration. That is why we are constantly looking for opportunities to directly engage with both law enforcement agencies and industry players to create a digital environment where everyone feels safe, comfortable, and protected.”

Binance’s Global Cybercrime Prevention Initiatives

Binance has built a reputation for its robust security measures and proactive collaboration with law enforcement agencies worldwide. The company’s commitment to cybersecurity extends beyond Singapore:

Thailand: Binance was recognized by Thailand’s Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) for its role in Operation Cyber Guardian, an international crackdown on cybercriminal networks.

Indonesia: Binance received an appreciation medal from Indonesia’s Directorate of Cyber Crime for its long-term contributions to cybercrime investigations.

Global Reach: In 2024 alone, Binance’s specialized security teams responded to nearly 65,000 law enforcement requests worldwide, reinforcing its dedication to building a safe and transparent digital financial ecosystem.

As cyber criminals adopt more sophisticated methods, Binance remains committed to working alongside law enforcement agencies, regulatory bodies, and industry partners to enhance security and trust in the digital space.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live Crew Dragon Freedom are Nick Hague (NASA) – Crew-9 Commander, Aleksandr Gorbunov (Roscosmos) – Mission Specialist, Sunita “Suni” Williams (NASA) – Mission Specialist and Barry “Butch” Wilmore (NASA) – Mission Specialist. International Space Station (ISS)

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-9 Astronauts Set for Historic Landing—How to Watch Live
By March 18, 2025
Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Released Joseph Kosinski Lewis Hamilton

Brad Pitt’s High-Speed Comeback: First Trailer for Formula 1 Film ‘F1’ Out
By March 17, 2025
Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival spaceX nasa astronauts sunita williams

Alien Aboard the ISS? Russian Cosmonaut Pranks SpaceX Crew During Historic Arrival
By March 17, 2025
Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in A24’s Romantic Comedy ‘Materialists’—Watch the Trailer Now Celine Song Past Lives

Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal, Chris Evans in A24’s Romantic Comedy ‘Materialists’—Watch the Trailer Now
By March 19, 2025
How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime Mikey Madison as Anora – Winner of the Best Actress Oscar

How to Watch ‘Anora,’ the 2025 Best Picture Winner, Now Streaming on Hulu, Amazon Prime
By March 19, 2025
Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm James Gunn and Peter Safran The Penguin

Colin Farrell to Lead DC’s Sgt. Rock With Luca Guadagnino at the Helm
By March 19, 2025
What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown Zula Casino

What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown
By March 19, 2025
How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations

How Food-Grade Bearings Help You Meet Strict FDA and EU Regulations
By March 18, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities Amazon Saheli Program Woman empowerment disabilities Youth4Jobs Foundation

Amazon Partners with Youth4Jobs to Empower Women with Disabilities
By March 13, 2025
Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time Online Gambling Casino Affiliate WSN

Best Ways to Earn Some Extra Cash in Your Spare Time
By February 27, 2025
Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations Bangladesh unemployment

Unrest in Bangladesh reflects young people’s struggle to find decent work in the world’s poorest nations
By February 18, 2025
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown Zula Casino

What to Expect from a High Volatility Slot Game: A Gameplay Breakdown
By March 19, 2025
MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access

MyFi Launches MyCash: Instant Hassle-Free Cash Access
By March 19, 2025
BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan

BYD Introduces Vehicle-Mounted DJI Drone Launch System: Lingyuan
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat Donald Trump

Elon Musk Shuts Down TikTok Buyout Speculation Amid US Ban Threat
By February 11, 2025
Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’ The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators Edits by Instagram AI Video App by Meta

Instagram Unleashes ‘Edits’: The Ultimate Video Editing App for Creators
By February 3, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall International Energy Agency IEA SUV Sales India

Despite Climate Concerns SUV Sales Surge While EVs Stall
By March 18, 2025
How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025 What’s Real and What’s Risky? Health Fitness Social Media Trust Social Media Truth

How TikTok Health Trends Are Shaping 2025: What’s Real and What’s Risky?
By February 19, 2025
Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More - Many Outraged DEI Donald Trump Diversity Equity and Inclusion

Google Calendar Erases Black History Month, Pride, and More – Many Outraged
By February 19, 2025
Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026? Apple Foldable Phone

Mobile Phones

Apple’s Foldable iPhone: Will the ‘iPhone Flip’ Finally Arrive by 2026?
Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Season 3 HBO Stuns Fans – Arnold Schwarzenegger Reaction is Priceless

HBO

Patrick Schwarzenegger’s Full-Frontal Scene in White Lotus Stuns Fans – Arnold’s Reaction is Priceless
Apple Unveils iPhone 16e A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse Apple AI ChatGPT

Gadgets & Lifestyle Devices

Apple Unveils iPhone 16e: A Feature-Packed, Affordable Powerhouse
To Top
Loading...