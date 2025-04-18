Zydus MedTech and Braile Biomedica Forge Global Alliance to Launch TAVI Technology in India, Europe, and Beyond

India-based Zydus MedTech Private Limited and Brazil’s Braile Biomedica have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialise advanced Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) technology across India, Europe, and select global markets. Zydus MedTech, a wholly owned subsidiary of Zydus Lifesciences Limited, focused on developing high-impact medical technologies, will bring Braile’s next-generation balloon-expandable TAVI system to patients worldwide. The strategic partnership enables Zydus to expand its footprint in the rapidly growing interventional cardiology segment — a market currently valued at over $6 billion globally and projected to accelerate due to rising cases of aortic stenosis and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

TAVI is a transformative cardiac intervention designed for patients with severe aortic stenosis, particularly the elderly or those at high surgical risk. The procedure replaces the narrowed aortic valve via a catheter, eliminating the need for open-heart surgery. This less invasive approach significantly shortens recovery times and lowers procedural risks, with newer clinical guidelines supporting its use even in low-risk patients.

Under the agreement, Zydus MedTech will lead commercialisation, backed by its robust regulatory expertise and market access capabilities. Braile Biomedica, a pioneer in cardiovascular device innovation in Latin America, will manufacture and supply the product. Zydus will also hold manufacturing rights for select components, ensuring operational agility and opening the door for future innovations in structural heart therapies.

“This partnership is a key milestone in our journey to deliver world-class, minimally invasive cardiac solutions to underserved patient populations,” said Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director of Zydus Lifesciences. “Together with Braile, we aim to raise the standard of care by bringing advanced, life-saving technologies to more people in more parts of the world.”

What makes this TAVI system particularly unique is its scientific origin and design. It was developed as part of a doctoral thesis by Dr. Domingo Braile, a Brazilian pioneer in cardiac surgery. The valve’s structure uses a single-sheet bovine pericardium design, rather than three separate leaflets, which enhances biocompatibility and structural durability. Engineered to navigate complex vascular anatomy and function seamlessly upon deployment, the system is poised to offer a new benchmark in cardiac performance and reliability.

The agreement also lays the groundwork for long-term clinical collaboration. The companies plan to initiate a comprehensive research program in 2026 to further validate the device’s safety, efficacy, and long-term effectiveness.

Patricia Braile, CEO of Braile Biomedica, emphasised the partnership’s deeper mission. “For nearly 50 years, we’ve been committed to advancing cardiovascular health. Joining forces with Zydus means expanding our reach and fulfilling our shared vision of saving lives through innovation.”

With this pact, Zydus MedTech and Braile Biomedica are not just launching a product — they’re building a global bridge to accessible, advanced cardiac care.