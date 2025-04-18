Lowe’s Acquires Artisan Design Group in $1.3B Deal to Boost Pro Services and Rival Home Depot

In a major move to expand its footprint in the professional home improvement market, Lowe’s has acquired Artisan Design Group (ADG) for just over $1.3 billion. The acquisition, announced on April 14, is a strategic move by Lowe’s to strengthen its Pro offerings and compete more aggressively with its archrival, Home Depot.

Artisan Design Group, based in Dallas, Texas, is a prominent nationwide provider of design, distribution, and installation services, specialising in flooring, cabinets, and countertops. According to Lowe’s, ADG operates 132 facilities across 18 states and works with over 3,200 personnel to manage installations.

The deal marks a significant step in Lowe’s effort to strengthen its position in the approximately $50 billion interior finishes market—a segment expected to grow steadily over the next decade, largely driven by the ongoing housing shortage in the U.S.

“With more than 18 million homes needed in the United States by 2033, we expect new home construction will be a major driver of Pro planned spend for the next decade,” said Marvin R. Ellison, chairman, president, and CEO of Lowe’s. “The acquisition of ADG allows us to build on our momentum with Pro planned spend and is expected to expand our total addressable market by approximately $50 billion.”

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2025 and will likely give Lowe’s a more competitive edge in thegrowing market for large-scale renovation and new construction projects. This move mirrors a similar strategy from Home Depot, which acquired SRS Distribution in June 2024 for over $18 billion. SRS, a key player in roofing, landscaping, and pool supplies, operates more than 760 branches across 47 states. At the time, Home Depot executives called the acquisition a major leap forward in expanding their Pro business capabilities.

While Home Depot’s acquisition of SRS was much larger in scale, Lowe’s strategic purchase of ADG is a focused bet on design-centric interior renovations—an area where it can differentiate itself and tap into a specific market niche.

As both companies race to capture a larger share of the professional market, which accounts for a significant portion of sales in the home improvement sector, these acquisitions signal a broader shift. No longer content with being DIY retail giants alone, both Lowe’s and Home Depot are aligning themselves with complex, contractor-driven projects that demand end-to-end service, from product sourcing to installation.

With construction needs surging and competition tightening, Lowe’s acquisition of ADG positions it to meet the evolving demands of the market—and of the modern professional builder.