Iran Rejects US Claims on Nuclear Inspections as Fresh Talks Signal Diplomatic Breakthrough

Iran suspended access to certain nuclear facilities after strikes carried out by Israel and the United States during last year’s 12-day conflict. Subsequent restrictions led to the withdrawal of the remaining IAEA inspectors from the country.

A new disagreement has emerged between the United States and Iran following the first round of diplomatic talks aimed at reaching a long-term agreement after last year’s conflict. Iran has rejected claims made by US Vice President JD Vance that Tehran had agreed to allow international nuclear inspectors back into the country. Iranian officials insist that no new commitments have been made regarding access to nuclear facilities.

The dispute surfaced shortly after negotiations in Switzerland produced what mediators described as a roadmap toward a broader agreement within 60 days.

US Officials Express Optimism After Switzerland Talks

Following the negotiation talks, JD Vance characterized discussions as productive and said conversations regarding inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency could begin immediately.

Donald Trump also stated that Iran had agreed to significant weapons inspections, suggesting that such commitments were essential for negotiations to continue.

The talks, mediated by representatives from Qatar and Pakistan, reportedly established frameworks covering nuclear issues, sanctions relief, regional security, and maritime stability.

Tehran Maintains Existing Nuclear Oversight Position

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baqaei pushed back against Washington’s characterization of the discussions.

According to Iranian officials, any future cooperation with international inspectors will continue under existing procedures established by Parliament and national security authorities. Tehran emphasized that it has not accepted additional inspection requirements beyond the current frameworks.

Iran suspended access to certain nuclear facilities after strikes carried out by Israel and the United States during last year’s 12-day conflict. Subsequent restrictions led to the withdrawal of the remaining IAEA inspectors from the country.

The disagreement highlights the continuing challenges facing negotiators despite the recent diplomatic progress.

US Eases Sanctions in Major Policy Shift

One of the most significant developments from the talks was Washington’s decision to grant a temporary 60-day sanctions waiver.

The measure allows Iran to sell oil and petrochemical products in US dollars and opens access to banking, insurance, and transportation services previously restricted under American sanctions.

The waiver marks one of the most substantial sanctions relief measures offered to Iran in decades and is viewed as an effort to build confidence during negotiations.

US Treasury officials said the relief was tied to commitments related to maintaining stability in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most important energy transit corridors.

Regional Security Remains a Key Focus

Beyond nuclear issues, negotiators discussed broader regional concerns, including maritime security and ceasefire mechanisms.

Mediators announced plans for communication channels aimed at preventing incidents in the Strait of Hormuz and establishing a de-confliction mechanism involving Iran, the United States, and Lebanon.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi described developments in Lebanon as an important test of the broader diplomatic process.

While both sides continue to disagree publicly on nuclear inspections, the talks signal a renewed effort to reduce tensions and avoid further conflict. Whether negotiators can transform the current framework into a lasting agreement remains one of the most closely watched international issues in 2026.