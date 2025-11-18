Connect with us

NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore

NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore

Healthcare

NUH Unveils New One-Stop Orthopaedic and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centres in Singapore

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

The National University Hospital (NUH) Singapore has officially launched its groundbreaking Orthopaedic Surgery Centre and Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centre (HRMC)—a major upgrade that unifies consultations, diagnostics, surgeries, rehabilitation, and pharmacy services into a single, integrated, patient-centric hub. The opening was officiated by Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Health & Ministry of Manpower. The new centres mark a key milestone in NUH’s ongoing redevelopment plan, designed to elevate care for Singapore’s rapidly growing and increasingly active population.

A Seamless and Efficient Patient Journey

Relocated from the NUH Main Building to Levels 18 and 19 of the Medical Centre, the hubs have been strategically designed to drastically reduce travel time and improve the overall patient experience. The integrated format offers several tangible benefits:

Faster consultations and diagnostics

Nearly 50% reduction in patient walking distance

Closer collaboration between clinical and allied health teams

Streamlined prescription fulfilment and medication pickup

This consolidated approach ensures that patients can move smoothly from diagnosis to treatment, and onward to rehabilitation—without navigating multiple buildings or departments.

NUH Singapore

Orthopaedic Surgery Centre: Driving Innovation in Bone & Joint Care

The new Orthopaedic Surgery Centre is positioned to support residents of Singapore facing sports injuries, degenerative joint conditions such as osteoarthritis, and age-related musculoskeletal issues. With about 10% of adults and 20% of seniors affected by osteoarthritis, the upgrade arrives at a crucial time.

The centre will also expand its innovative treatments, building on landmark achievements such as Singapore’s first stem cell cartilage repair, conducted in 2005 by Professor James Hui, Head & Senior Consultant, Department of Orthopaedic Surgery.

“Our population is staying active for longer, leading to more complex bone and joint needs,” said Prof Hui. “The new environment integrates our teams and technology, allowing us to innovate faster and deliver more personalised care.”

HRMC: Raising Standards in Complex Hand and Microsurgery Care

The Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery Centre features a fully equipped day surgery suite with ultrasound and fluoroscopic capabilities, enabling earlier procedures and smoother recoveries. Renowned for its round-the-clock microsurgical services, HRMC also serves as a major regional referral centre for limb replantation—achieving outcomes on par with global benchmarks.

Dr Sandeep Jacob Sebastin Muttath highlighted the multidisciplinary model: “Patients may fear major surgery, but with our integrated approach—spanning diagnosis, surgery, rehab and prosthetics—we provide comprehensive care within one site.”

Rehabilitation Centre: A Future-Ready Space

Completing the integrated ecosystem, the Rehabilitation Centre brings physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy and podiatry services together. Featuring an indoor mobility track and a dual-plinth setup boosting capacity by over 40%, the centre prioritises faster recovery and reduced wait times.

Associate Professor Isaac Sia noted that the centre also supports training for future allied health professionals, reinforcing NUH’s long-term commitment to excellence.

