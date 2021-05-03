Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Covid-19 treatment: Natco pharma gets approval for emergency use of Baricitinib tablets

COVID19

Covid-19 treatment: Natco pharma gets approval for emergency use of Baricitinib tablets

Press Trust of India
Published on

Drug major Natco Pharma on Monday said it has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, for the treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India. CDSCO is responsible for approval of drugs, conduct of clinical trials, laying down the standards for drugs, control over the quality of imported drugs in the country and coordination of the activities of state drug control organisations.



“Natco Pharma Ltd has received emergency use approval for Baricitinib tablets, 1mg, 2mg and 4mg strengths from Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) in India,” the company said in a regulatory filing. Baricitinib in combination with Remdesivir, is used for treatment of COVID-19 positive patients, the company said. Natco said it will request a compulsory license based on emergency use and in light of the grave and serious public health emergency across India due to the pandemic.

Also read: Indian-origin billionaire businessman Khosla pledges USD 10 mn for oxygen supply in India

The company is ready to launch the product this week, so as to make the product available to suffering patients across India, it added. Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 3.35 per cent higher at Rs 926.70 apiece on BSE.


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Auto

Global shortage of semiconductors can bring auto industry to a grinding halt

Auto

Maruti Suzuki to improve market share with multiple new product launches in 2022

Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self Reliance)

MAIT commences 2021 Summit with launch of Made in India products
To Top
Loading...