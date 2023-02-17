Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer

AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer

Health

AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer

Press Trust of India
Published on

Drug firm AstraZeneca India on Friday said it has received approval from the domestic drug regulator to market a drug to treat biliary tract cancer (BTC) in the country.



The company has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) for Durvalumab, the drug firm said in a statement. BTC is a group of rare and aggressive gastrointestinal (GI) cancers that form in the cells of the bile ducts (cholangiocarcinoma), gallbladder or ampulla of Vater (where the bile duct and pancreatic duct connect to the small intestine).

Apart from ampullary cancer, early-stage BTC often presents without clear symptoms and most new cases of BTC are therefore diagnosed at an advanced stage, when treatment options are limited, and the prognosis is poor.


Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

GetVantage partners with IPV to invest INR 200 crore in 500+ businesses over the next 12 months

Funding News

GetVantage partners with IPV to invest 200 crores in 500 businesses
Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up 'Prepseed.com' secures funding

EdTech

Ahmedabad-based AI-enabled Ed-tech start-up ‘Prepseed.com’ secures funding
Cashmere Electronica Trio KARMACODA RELEASES Lessons In Time Album SHARES ‘Dare’ Single

Culture

Cashmere Electronica Trio KARMACODA release single ‘Dare’
To Top
Loading...