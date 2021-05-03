24 patients, including Covid positive, die at Karnataka hospital amid oxygen shortfall

The lack of medical oxygen at hospitals continues to be a major cause of covid-related deaths across the country. In yet another tragic incident, at least 24 patients including covid patients, died due to a shortage of medical oxygen at Chamarajanagar district hospital in Karnataka. At least 144 patients are being treated at the hospital. “The deaths were reported after there was a fall in oxygen supply between 12 am to 2 am,” NDTV quoted a district official as saying.









“It’s not appropriate to say that all the 24 deaths happened due to oxygen shortage. These deaths had happened from Sunday morning to this morning. The oxygen shortage happened in the wee hours of Monday — from 12.30 am to 2.30 am,” Chamarajanagar district in-charge Minister S Suresh Kumar told the media. Meanwhile, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has directed district officials to inquire into the incident.

District officials said that oxygen supply that was due from the neighbouring Mysuru district was not received on time which lead to the disaster. However, the Mysuru district administration clarified that a total of 250 oxygen cylinders were sent to Chamarajanagar by Sunday midnight and there was no delay from the Mysuru district administration.

“The oxygen liquid was due for supply from Ballari to Chamarajanagar. We do not know whether that has reached the district. As per SOS request from Chamarajanagar district administration we have supplied required oxygen. While the Mysore Southern Gas has supplied 210 cylinders, the Mysuru District hospital dispatched 40 cylinders on Sunday midnight to Chamarajanagar,” the statement from Mysore district administration said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi slammed the Karnataka government for its handling of the covid crisis.

“Died or Killed? My heartfelt condolences to their families. How much more suffering before the ‘system’ wakes up?” he said in a tweet.

The district has reported a total of 11,928 cases of COVID-19 infection so far and at least 167 covid-related deaths had been reported until yesterday.